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VAAL Real Estate to turn Acacia Mall into luxury property hub with exclusive 2-day showcase
This week, Kampala’s lifestyle scene will intersect with high-end real estate as VAAL Real Estate brings an immersive property showcase to The Acacia Mall, offering visitors a rare chance to explore and secure luxury property at exclusive event-only rates.
The showcase, scheduled for March 27 and 28, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, will be strategically located on the ground floor, at the booth next to the MAC Shop, placing premium real estate directly within reach of Kampala’s vibrant shopping crowd.
Luxury meets accessibility
For many urban professionals and upwardly mobile Ugandans, luxury property ownership often feels aspirational. VAAL Real Estate seeks to bridge that gap by bringing its flagship developments, The Cadenza Residence and The Bridge Kololo, closer to everyday decision-making moments.
Visitors will not only explore these developments but will also gain direct access to limited-time discounts available exclusively to those who reserve or book units during the two-day window.
“This is about convenience and timing. If you’re already at Acacia, you can walk a few steps and potentially secure your future home or investment at a significantly better value.” - Eric Zachary Mugisha, Marketing Manager, VAAL Real Estate affirmed!
A lifestyle investment
Both developments are designed to exceed the expectations of modern luxury living. Prospective buyers can expect:
Rooftop relaxation spaces
Fully equipped gyms
Swimming pools
Secure, access-controlled environments
High-end finishing and contemporary design
These amenities are increasingly becoming non-negotiable for buyers in Kampala’s premium segment, where lifestyle and convenience are key drivers.
Flexible pathways to ownership
VAAL Real Estate is also addressing affordability through structured payment options. Buyers can secure units with:
A 30% down payment
Flexible installment plans
Entry prices starting from $86,000
This approach is particularly attractive to professionals, diaspora investors, and first-time high-value investors looking to enter the property market strategically.
Strong investment case
Beyond lifestyle, the numbers tell a compelling story.
A $271,141 two-bedroom unit at The Bridge Kololo is projected to generate:
Approximately $200 per night
Around 21 occupied nights monthly (70% occupancy)
Roughly $4,200 in monthly income
Close to $50,400 annually
This positions the property as both a residential asset and a viable income-generating investment, particularly in a city where demand for short-stay and serviced apartments continues to rise.
Beyond the mall experience
While the Acacia activation provides a convenient entry point, interested buyers are encouraged to take the next step by visiting the Cadenza Showhouse, located on Plot 1 Katonga Road, Kampala, where they can experience the finish, layout, and ambiance firsthand.
With limited inventory and increasing demand in prime locations like Kololo, the two-day showcase represents a time-sensitive opportunity.
Visitors who take advantage of the moment, simply by stepping into the VAAL station, could walk away with:
Exclusive pricing
Priority unit selection
Direct consultation with experts
kk. Join VAAL Real Estate at The Acacia Mall for the best offers on Luxury Real Estate in Uganda.