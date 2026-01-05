Uganda’s Trivia Muhoza named Africa’s frontrunner ahead of Miss World 2026

While the path to the "Blue Crown" is long, Muhoza has already achieved a major milestone by securing a top spot in the first "Hot Picks" for the upcoming 73rd Miss World Festival.

Muhoza shared the news of the milestone on her social media, showing how she’s been picked for “First Hotpicks” along with four other queens from Chile, Bolivia, Hungary and India.

What sets Muhoza apart from her regional counterparts is a rare blend of high-flying academic excellence and a deeply grounded social mission.

A standout graduate of the Uganda Aviation Academy, where she was named the best student of 2024, Muhoza represents a modern "Beauty with a Purpose" (BWAP)—one who literally reaches for the skies while keeping her feet firmly planted in community service.

Her BWAP project, titled "Wings of Hope" (operating under her initiative, EMU: Empowering Mothers in Uganda), is already making waves.

Instead of focusing solely on traditional charity, Muhoza provides vocational training and mentorship to single mothers and survivors of domestic violence. Drawing from her own success in the male-dominated field of aviation, she advocates for rural girls’ education and encourages young women to pursue technical careers.

With Uganda’s recent streak of success at Miss World (notably Natasha Nyonyozi winning the BWAP Africa award in 2024 and 2025), Muhoza enters the competition not just as a delegate, but as a frontrunner.

Her selection in the early hot picks signals that global analysts see her as the "one to beat" from Africa, thanks to her authenticity, professional brilliance, and a project that offers tangible solutions to systemic poverty.

