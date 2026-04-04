Uganda’s Beenie Gunter teams up with Dexta Daps on ‘Dreams can’t die’

Beenie Gunter has kicked off 2026 with the release of a new single titled Dreams Can’t Die, a collaboration with Jamaican star Dexta Daps

Beenie Gunter has kicked off 2026 with the release of a new single titled Dreams Can’t Die, a collaboration with Jamaican star Dexta Daps

Positioned as a high-energy and motivational anthem, Dreams Can’t Die blends strong lyrical messaging with infectious dancehall rhythms, reflecting themes of resilience, ambition, and purpose.

Ugandan dancehall artist Beenie Gunter has kicked off 2026 with the release of a new single titled Dreams Can’t Die, a collaboration with Jamaican star Dexta Daps. The track premiered on Friday, February 20, setting the tone for his latest project, New School Tape Vol. 1, which dropped on February 23.

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The release marks a significant moment for the artist, as it is his first full-length album since 2022. Positioned as a high-energy and motivational anthem, Dreams Can’t Die blends strong lyrical messaging with infectious dancehall rhythms, reflecting themes of resilience, ambition, and purpose.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mark Lawrence of Terror Family Productions described the track as more than just a feature. “This isn’t just another feature record, It’s Africa and Jamaica standing on one rhythm. Dancehall is evolving globally, and this collaboration shows how far the culture has travelled while still honoring its roots,” he said.

The project was executive produced by Tag Studios in collaboration with Terror Family Productions, reinforcing the growing creative link between African and Caribbean music industries. It also marks Beenie Gunter’s first major Jamaica-based collaboration of the year, highlighting his expanding international footprint.

Ugandan dancehall artist Beenie Gunter

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According to Talent Africa Group Executive Producer Aly Allibhai, the track stood out from the beginning. “From the first demo, we knew this was special. The riddim had an uplifting feeling but still militant,” he said.

The single plays a central role in New School Tape Vol. 1, an introspective body of work that explores Beenie Gunter’s journey through industry challenges, including management transitions in 2024, personal growth, and his rise within Uganda’s dancehall scene.

Known for its influence in the genre, Terror Family Productions has worked on notable dancehall releases, including tracks by Popcaan, further underlining the weight behind this collaboration.

According to Talent Africa Group Executive Producer Aly Allibhai, the track stood out from the beginning

With Dreams Can’t Die, Beenie Gunter positions himself at the intersection of local authenticity and global appeal, as Uganda’s dancehall sound continues to gain international recognition.

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