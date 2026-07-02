Uganda rejects claims that Kenyan President Ruto had hand in Monitor, NTV closure

Uganda has rejected Rigathi Gachagua's claim that Kenyan President William Ruto played a role in the closure of NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor.

Uganda has rejected claims by former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that Kenyan President William Ruto was involved in the closure of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda outlets, including NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The response came from former Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) secretary general Daudi Kabanda, who said Uganda's decisions are made in line with the country's laws and Constitution, not through personal relationships.

"We note remarks by former Kenyan Deputy President @rigathi linking President @WilliamsRuto to the closure of NMG. While President Ruto is a close confidant of Gen. @mkainerugaba, Uganda’s decisions are guided by our constitution and laws not by individuals," Kabanda posted on X on July 2, 2026.

He urged Gachagua to withdraw his remarks and stay out of Uganda's internal affairs.

"Gachagua should withdraw his statements against President Museveni and the CDF and focus on Kenya’s politics," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kabanda's statement followed comments by Gachagua, who condemned the closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV and the Daily Monitor by the Uganda People's Defence Forces under Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

"I strongly condemn the closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV and Daily Monitor by Uganda's military chief, General Muhoozi, who is the son of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni," Gachagua said.

The former Kenyan deputy president went further and linked President Ruto to the shutdown because of his close relationship with President Museveni and Gen. Muhoozi.

"He (Museveni) is a close confidant of William Ruto, and by association, Ruto is part and parcel of this shutdown," he claimed.

Gachagua did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also argued that the closure of the Ugandan media outlets reflected a wider trend of shrinking press freedom across East Africa.

Gachagua noted that governments in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are increasingly targeting independent media.

He called on journalists and press freedom organisations across the region to remain vigilant.

The closure of Nation Media Group Uganda outlets followed an order by Gen. Muhoozi, who accused the media house of sustained biased reporting against the government.

On Wednesday, Gen. Muhoozi met Nation Media Group owner Rostam Aziz and other company leaders at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe to discuss the standoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the meeting, journalist Andrew Mwenda said the government presented a five-year report containing what it described as biased and inaccurate reporting by the Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda.