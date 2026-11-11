Mukene Fishermen Face 14-Day Limit as Uganda Tightens Lake Regulations

Uganda has restricted mukene fishing to 14 days each month under new government regulations.

Uganda has restricted mukene fishing to 14 days each month under new government regulations.

Uganda's government has introduced strict new regulations on mukene fishing, limiting operations to just 14 days a month while imposing boat size and crew limits. State Minister Robert Migadde Ndugwa announced the measures to curb unregulated harvesting.

The government has cut mukene fishing to just 14 days a month and tightened licensing rules in a fresh crackdown on unregulated fishing across Uganda's lakes.

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State minister for Fisheries Robert Migadde Ndugwa announced the restrictions at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala. The measures target fishermen harvesting mukene, ragoogi and muziri.

Under the new guidelines, fishermen can operate for only 14 days each month, starting at the beginning of the moon's dark phase.

Fishing boats must remain at least two kilometres from the shoreline. Fishermen must also avoid breeding grounds and other protected areas.

The government has retained the ban on solar-powered fishing lights and lampara nets. Each boat can carry a maximum of two kerosene lanterns and one scoop net with a mesh size of at least eight millimetres.

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The rules also set minimum boat sizes and crew limits. Every fishing vessel must measure at least 24 feet and carry no more than two crew members.

The restrictions could affect fishermen who depend on mukene for their daily income, particularly those who operate small boats or lack the equipment required under the new guidelines.

The government has also tightened access to fishing licences.

Only fishermen who held valid silver fish fishing licences in 2023, 2024, 2025 or 2026 will qualify for the new permits.

Applicants must prove Ugandan citizenship and ownership of their vessels. They must also present previous licences and submit their boats and fishing gear for inspection.

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Landing Site Fisheries Management Committees will recommend eligible fishermen to District Fisheries Officers, who will verify their applications.

The ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries will review the applications before granting final approval.

The guidelines give traditional fishing communities priority when authorities issue licences within their areas. Foreign fishing vessels remain banned from Ugandan waters.

The licensing exercise will follow an annual timetable. Local committees will submit recommendations in November, while officials will inspect boats and equipment in December.

Authorities will issue licences between January and March.

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The government has warned fishermen against operating without valid permits. Enforcement teams will monitor fishing activities and take action against those who breach the guidelines.

The restrictions form part of government efforts to protect fish breeding areas, control fishing methods and regulate the harvesting of small fish species.