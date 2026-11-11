Makerere opens government sponsorship applications, sets deadline

Makerere University has officially opened applications for public university government sponsorship for the 2027/2028 academic year, setting a strict submission deadline of December 31, 2026, for all eligible candidates.

Makerere University has opened applications for government sponsorship at public universities and other tertiary institutions for the 2027/2028 academic year, giving candidates until December 31, 2026, to apply.

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In a circular dated November 9, 2026, Makerere University academic registrar Prof Buyinza Mukadasi announced that schools must submit applications through the Academic Management Information System.

The exercise, which began on November 9, covers government sponsorship at public universities, including Makerere University, Makerere University Business School, Kyambogo University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology and Gulu University.

Other institutions include Busitema University, Muni University, Kabale University, Lira University, Soroti University, Mountains of the Moon University and the Uganda National Institute of Teacher Education.

The university has instructed headteachers of A-Level schools with Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) centre numbers to coordinate the application process.

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Schools can submit candidates' information through an online portal or download an Excel form, complete it offline and upload it to the system.

Applicants must provide personal details, parental information, home districts, disability status, O-Level and A-Level index numbers, examination years and subject combinations.

Each candidate can select six programmes under the national merit category, four under the district quota scheme and four at other tertiary institutions.

The district quota scheme provides another route to government sponsorship alongside national merit selection.

Makerere has set a non-refundable application fee of Shs 57,000 per candidate. Applicants must pay through a Payment Reference Number generated by the system before schools upload their information.

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School administrators must first register to access the application portal. Those with A-Level UNEB centre numbers must complete an access form and submit it to Makerere for account creation.

The university will send login details to the school administrator's registered email address and telephone number.

After submitting applications, schools must download an acknowledgement form, print it and obtain the headteacher's signature and official stamp.

They must then send the form to Makerere University or deliver it to office 302 at the Senate Building.

Both the application data and acknowledgement forms must reach the university by December 31, 2026.

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Makerere has ruled out manual applications and will not issue physical application forms to candidates.

However, students who completed their A-Level examinations in 2024 or 2025 can apply through their former schools or use the online system themselves.

The university has also made application guides and admission information available to help candidates select programmes and complete the process.

The announcement gives schools and prospective university students less than two months to complete the exercise.