Uganda Railways Corporation has begun transporting Hima Cement products from Tororo to Namanve

Uganda Railways Corporation has begun transporting Hima Cement products from Tororo to Namanve

Uganda Railways takes over transportation of Hima cement from Tororo To Namanve

Uganda Railways Corporation has begun transporting Hima Cement products from Tororo to Namanve, taking 540 tonnes of cargo off the roads in its initial 15-wagon run. The initiative aims to scale up to 30,000 tonnes monthly, replacing 1,000 truck journeys.

Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has started transporting Hima Cement products from Tororo to Namanve as it seeks to expand its domestic freight business.

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The first consignment comprised 15 wagons carrying 540 tonnes of cement.

Moving the same volume by road would require about 18 heavy-duty trucks, with each carrying 30 tonnes.

URC and Hima Cement Limited plan to increase the monthly volume to 30,000 tonnes once the service becomes fully operational. This would replace about 1,000 truck journeys every month.

The arrangement supports the government’s plan to transfer more heavy cargo from road to rail.

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URC said the shift would reduce congestion along the Tororo–Kampala route. It would also limit the damage caused by heavy trucks on Uganda’s roads.

Rail transport also allows manufacturers to move large quantities of cargo in one journey. This can reduce handling, theft, accidents and product damage.

Scheduled freight services could also give Hima Cement more predictable delivery times for bulk cargo.

The development offers Uganda’s cement industry another option for moving products between factories, warehouses and major markets.

Transporting more cargo by rail could also cut fuel consumption and emissions because one train can replace several trucks.

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The partnership marks another step in URC’s efforts to rebuild freight traffic on the national railway network.

Uganda has long depended on trucks to move most of its domestic and regional cargo. This has increased congestion and placed pressure on major highways.

URC said it was engaging other manufacturers to transfer their cargo to rail across its network.