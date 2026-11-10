Fire at Mzee Magala's Home, Remand in Prison: What We Know So Far

Police in Luwero have launched an arson investigation after a fire destroyed the home of social media personality Mzee Magala. The incident occurred while Magala was remanded in prison over a 2022 attempted murder case tied to a land dispute.

Police have opened investigations into a suspected arson attack on the home of social media personality Magala Balikyewunya, popularly known as Mzee Magala, while he remains in prison over an attempted murder case.

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The fire broke out at about 3 am on November 8, 2026, at Magala's residence in Bunyaka village, Luwero town council, Luwero district.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said Magala's family members were inside the house when the fire started. They suspect that unknown people deliberately set the property ablaze.

Police received reports of the incident and dispatched officers to the scene. The officers extinguished the flames and rescued what they could, although the fire had already caused extensive damage.

Magala's wife and children escaped without injuries, but the blaze destroyed household property. Family members claim that the attackers used a ladder to reach the roof before pouring petrol on the building and setting it alight. Police have yet to confirm this account. New Vision+1

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Rusoke said investigators have received information from the family about individuals they suspect could have participated in the attack.

The allegations have prompted police to examine whether the fire was an act of arson and establish who might have been responsible.

However, police have not confirmed the cause of the fire or identified any suspects.

The incident occurred three days after authorities remanded Magala to Butuntumula Government Prison on November 5, 2026.

Rusoke dismissed claims that Magala was in police custody when his house caught fire. He clarified that a court had already sent him to prison.

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Magala faces an attempted murder case linked to a longstanding land dispute in Nakaseke district.

The case dates back to April 13, 2022, when a confrontation broke out at Christopher and David Farm in Kanyale village.

According to police records, Magala arrived at the disputed property with about 15 people, including armed private security guards. A confrontation followed after farm workers attempted to stop a land survey.

During the confrontation, a farm worker identified as Andrew Akandwanaho sustained gunshot injuries. The incident resulted in criminal proceedings against Magala.

Magala is expected to return to court on November 12, 2026, for judgment in the attempted murder case.

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The social media personality has gained a following on TikTok and YouTube through his discussions about Buganda's history, culture and social affairs.

The destruction of his home has attracted public attention and speculation, with some social media users linking the incident to his legal troubles.

However, police have not established any connection between the fire and the attempted murder case.

Rusoke urged the public to avoid speculation and allow investigators to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He also appealed for calm, warning residents against taking the law into their own hands.