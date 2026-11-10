How FINCA’s youth empowerment loan supported  Robinah Omolo’s business journey

Driven by the dream of securing a bright future for her nine-year-old son, 29-year-old Robinah Omolo transformed her small trading effort in Lira City into a stable business with support from FINCA Uganda's Youth Empowerment Loan.

At just 29, Robinah Omolo is determined to build a successful business in Lira City while securing a brighter future for her nine-year-old son. Her journey into entrepreneurship began with a simple but powerful desire: to give her child opportunities she never had.

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At 20, after becoming a mother, Robinah realised that she had to take responsibility for her future and that of her newborn son. When he turned two, she decided to start a small business. With UGX300,000 borrowed from a friend, she ventured into selling second-hand children's clothes and refreshments.

She began by displaying children's clothes along busy shop corridors, while a small refrigerator stocked with soft drinks and sachet water provided an additional source of income. To minimise operating costs, she used another trader's veranda instead of renting a shop.

“On a good sunny day, I can make around UGX5,000 in profit from selling water alone,” she explains.

Although her earnings were modest, Robinah remained disciplined with her finances, saving consistently through her Friends of Friends SACCO. Her son remained her greatest motivation.

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“My son is my motivation. I want him to study, graduate and become a lawyer. That is why I keep saving,” she says.

For years, Robinah preferred growing her business using personal savings rather than borrowing. However, changes in the city's business environment meant that roadside traders had to find more permanent places to operate. This prompted her to secure a small shop of her own in early 2026.

Having saved UGX1 million through her SACCO, she managed to pay four months' rent upfront. However, furnishing the shop, acquiring shelves and restocking her children's clothing business required additional capital.

It was at this point that Robinah began considering formal financing, something she had previously avoided because of concerns about high interest rates and the challenges of loan repayment.

Robinah Omolo

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A conversation with her best friend introduced her to FINCA Uganda's Youth Empowerment Loan, a financing opportunity designed to support young entrepreneurs in growing their businesses. After learning about the opportunity, Robinah visited FINCA's Lira Branch, where the team guided her through the application process and conducted an assessment of her business.

Although she had applied for UGX1.5 million, she was initially approved for UGX500,000, reflecting the size and current capacity of her business. She decided to use the financing to restock refreshments, a product that offered quicker returns during the dry season.

Beyond accessing credit, Robinah appreciated the guidance she received throughout the process, particularly the importance of growing her business gradually while maintaining manageable financial commitments.

Today, Robinah operates from a shop she can call her own, giving her greater independence and a more organised space from which to serve her customers. While she continues rebuilding her stock and strengthening her business, she remains focused on expanding into entirely new children's clothing.

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Her ambitions extend beyond business growth. She hopes to become one of the leading entrepreneurs in Lira City and, above all, provide her son with the education and opportunities he deserves.