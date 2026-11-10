How to Watch Kasuku, Zubedah, and Emeka Shows on DStv and GOtv

Ugandan podcasters Kasuku, Zubedah, and The Romantic Mukiga are bringing their digital shows to Pearl Magic Prime via MultiChoice Uganda. Here is everything you need to know about channels, premiere dates, and air times on DStv and GOtv.

gandan podcasters Kasuku, Zubedah and The Romantic Mukiga are set to reach television audiences after MultiChoice Uganda secured two popular digital shows for DStv and GOtv.

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The move will bring The Short & Byg Show and Tie the Knot to Pearl Magic Prime, giving viewers access to entertainment and relationship discussions that have attracted large audiences online.

MultiChoice Uganda announced the partnership on November 10, 2026, as part of efforts to support local content creators and expand its Ugandan programming.

The Short & Byg Show, hosted by Isaac Katende, popularly known as Kasuku, and Shamim Mayanja, also known as Zubedah, will premiere on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 9:30 pm.

The podcast has gained popularity through its discussions about Ugandan celebrities, entertainment industry disputes, social trends and everyday experiences.

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Kasuku and Zubedah have built a following through their outspoken views, humour and conversations about issues that attract public interest.

Their move to television marks another step in the growth of Uganda's podcast industry, where content creators have used digital platforms to build audiences outside traditional broadcasting.

The second programme, Tie the Knot, is hosted by Collins Bareija, popularly known as The Romantic Mukiga.

The podcast focuses on love, marriage and relationships. It features couples who discuss their personal experiences, including the challenges and lessons that have shaped their relationships.

(L-R), Head of Local Content, MultiChoice Uganda, Brian Mulondo next to Collins Bareija Magyezi aka Emeka The Romantic Mukiga and Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Uganda, Colin Asiimwe welcoming ‘Tie the Knot’ to (2)

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Tie the Knot will air on Saturdays at 9:30 pm.

Both programmes will appear on Pearl Magic Prime, available on DStv channel 148 and GOtv channel 303.

Viewers can access the shows through the DStv Starter package, which costs Shs 25,000.

MultiChoice Uganda's head of marketing, Colin Asiimwe, said the partnership reflects changing viewing habits as more Ugandans turn to online personalities for entertainment and information.

"The way people discover and consume content is changing rapidly. Some of the most influential voices today are building communities online and creating conversations that resonate deeply with audiences," Asiimwe said.

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He explained that the company wants to help successful digital creators reach people who may not follow their programmes on social media or other online platforms.

"As MultiChoice, we see an opportunity to help these creators reach even more people by giving their content a place on our platforms," he added.

The development comes as Uganda's entertainment industry witnesses growing competition between traditional broadcasters and independent online content producers.

Podcasts have become an alternative platform for discussions about entertainment, relationships and social issues. Unlike conventional television programmes, they allow creators to develop content and attract followers without relying on established media houses.

For MultiChoice, bringing these programmes to television offers an opportunity to tap into existing online audiences while strengthening its local entertainment offering.

The arrangement also creates a new distribution channel for Ugandan content creators who have built their brands through platforms such as YouTube and other social media services.

MultiChoice hopes the partnership will encourage more local talent to develop programmes capable of attracting audiences across digital and traditional media.