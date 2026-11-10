Museveni offers 5 free buses as Lesotho buys 20 from Kiira Motors

Lesotho plans to purchase 20 Uganda-made buses following talks at State House Entebbe.

Lesotho plans to purchase 20 Uganda-made buses following talks at State House Entebbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to donate five buses to Lesotho after the southern African country agreed to purchase 20 buses from Uganda's Kiira Motors Corporation.

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Museveni announced the deal on November 10, 2026, following a meeting with Lesotho's Foreign Affairs Minister, Limpho Justice Tau, at State House Entebbe.

Tau delivered a message from Lesotho's Prime Minister, Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, whose government plans to acquire the Uganda-made buses to support public transport.

"Today at State House Entebbe, I received Hon. Limpho Justice Tau, Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, who delivered a message from the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane," Museveni wrote on X.

"I welcome Lesotho’s decision to purchase 20 buses from our own Kira Motors. I have also pledged five additional buses to the Kingdom," he added.

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The arrangement will see Lesotho receive 25 buses, including five donated by Uganda.

Museveni also directed the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, to work with Kiira Motors to facilitate the purchase. Uganda Broadcasting Corporation+1

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation between Uganda and Lesotho.

"Our discussions further explored ways we can strengthen existing bilateral relations between our two countries," Museveni said.

The agreement presents an opportunity for Kiira Motors to expand its market beyond Uganda as the government pushes for local vehicle manufacturing.

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Kiira Motors operates a vehicle manufacturing plant at the Jinja Industrial and Business Park. The facility has an installed production capacity of 2,500 vehicles annually, with plans to expand output to 10,000 vehicles.

The company produces electric and diesel buses and has supplied vehicles to operators in Uganda. Monitor+1

In August 2026, the government launched 15 locally manufactured electric buses to serve routes in Kira Municipality, Wakiso district, as part of efforts to improve public transport. Uganda Media Centre