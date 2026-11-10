Museveni Pledges to Rebuild Mzee Magala's House After Suspected Arson

President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to renovate Mzee Magala's house following a suspected arson attack in Luwero district.

President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to renovate Mzee Magala's house following a suspected arson attack in Luwero district.

President Yoweri Museveni has promised to renovate the home of social media personality Mzee Magala following a suspected arson attack in Luwero district. Meanwhile, officials pledge to ensure a fair hearing in his ongoing legal case.

President Yoweri Museveni has promised to renovate the home of social media personality Aggrey Magala Balikyewunya, popularly known as Mzee Magala, following a suspected arson attack in Luwero district.

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Presidential Assistant on Service Delivery Yiga Kisakyamukama announced the pledge and assured Magala's family that he would follow up with the presidency to ensure the government fulfils it.

Kisakyamukama sympathised with the family over the destruction of their home and the legal troubles facing Magala, who remains on remand at Butuntumula Government Prison.

He said he would visit Magala's home after the court hearing scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2026, to assess the situation and follow up on the promised assistance.

Kisakyamukama also pledged to ensure that Magala receives a fair hearing as the court prepares to deliver its decision in an attempted murder case.

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The development follows a fire that gutted Magala's home in Bunyaka village, Luwero town council, on November 8, 2026.

The fire broke out at about 3am while Magala's wife and children were inside the house. They escaped without injuries, but the flames destroyed the roof and household property.

Family members suspect that unknown people deliberately set the house ablaze. They claim the attackers used a ladder to reach the roof before pouring petrol on the building and setting it on fire. Police have yet to confirm these claims.

Savannah Regional Police spokesperson Sam Twiineamazima confirmed that detectives had opened investigations into suspected arson.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke also acknowledged the family's concerns and said investigators would establish the cause of the fire and identify those responsible.

Police have not established a link between the fire and Magala's ongoing criminal case.

Magala has been in prison since November 5, 2026, following his appearance before a court in Luwero over an attempted murder charge linked to a land dispute in Nakaseke district.

The case stems from an April 13, 2022 confrontation at Christopher and David Farm in Kanyale village, where a farm manager, Andrew Akandwanaho, sustained gunshot injuries.

According to police records, the confrontation occurred when Magala and a group of people, including armed security guards, went to survey disputed land. Farm workers reportedly tried to stop the exercise, leading to a clash.

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Prosecutors initially charged Magala alongside security guard Daniel Omara but later dropped the charges against Omara.

Magala is expected to return to court on November 12, when the court is scheduled to deliver its judgment.

The social media personality has attracted a large following through his discussions about Buganda's history, culture, religion and social affairs.

His imprisonment and the destruction of his home have sparked public concern, with some supporters questioning the circumstances surrounding the fire.