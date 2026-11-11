Muhoozi's son Ruhamya disowns social media accounts attacking public figures

Second Lieutenant Ruhamya Kainerugaba has alerted the public to fake social media accounts using his name and photos to attack public figures, government entities, and telecommunications companies.

Second Lieutenant Ruhamya Kainerugaba, son of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has warned the public against social media accounts impersonating him and publishing controversial statements targeting politicians, government officials and private companies.

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Ruhamya, who was recently commissioned into the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), sounded the alarm after several accounts bearing his name and photographs emerged on X, formerly Twitter, and other social media platforms.

In a message shared on his Instagram story, Ruhamya displayed screenshots of up to eight fake accounts and distanced himself from their activities.

"These are all fraudulent accounts. I do not have an X or TikTok account," he wrote.

The screenshots show several profiles using variations of his name, military photographs and descriptions identifying him as a UPDF officer.

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Some accounts openly describe themselves as fan or parody pages, while others appear to present their posts as statements from Ruhamya.

One account, using the name Ruhamya Kainerugaba, has published statements criticising telecommunications companies MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda over internet data bundles.

The account threatened to propose the cancellation of the companies' wholesale internet bandwidth distribution agreements, questioning why customers exhaust data bundles intended to last a day within minutes.

Another post targeted Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), demanding the dismissal of its leadership over alleged safety concerns.

Ruhamya Kainerugaba with his grandmother, First Lady Janet Museveni.

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The same account also addressed Vice President Jessica Alupo, calling for changes to her social media profile following unspecified directives.

Other posts included comments about government officials, agriculture, technology and the country's political leadership.

Ruhamya made it clear that the statements should not be attributed to him.

Some of the accounts have attracted thousands of followers, raising concerns that social media users could mistake their posts for official communication from the young military officer.

Ruhamya recently came into limelight following his graduation from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

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The eldest son of Gen Kainerugaba and grandson of President Yoweri Museveni, he completed the academy's officer commissioning course in August 2026.

He graduated alongside fellow Ugandan officer Andrew Bakira Ruyondo, who received the International Sword for outstanding performance among overseas cadets.

The 44-week Sandhurst programme prepares military officers for command through training in leadership, military tactics, weapons handling and operational planning.

On October 20, 2026, President Museveni commissioned Ruhamya as a second lieutenant during a military ceremony at Uganda Military Academy Kabamba in Mubende district.

Ruhamya was among 280 officer cadets commissioned during the ceremony, which brought together regular cadets, professional trainees and officers who had completed military courses abroad.

His father and other senior military officers attended the event.