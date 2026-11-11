Fans, fellow stars unite to buy comedian Amooti a new car

Ugandan entertainers and fans have launched a fundraising campaign to buy veteran comedian Allan Mujuni, popularly known as Amooti Omubalanguzi, a brand new car in honor of his decades of mentorship and generosity.

Fans and fellow entertainers have rallied behind a campaign to buy comedian Allan Mujuni, popularly known as Amooti Omubalanguzi, a new car in appreciation of his contribution to their lives and careers.

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Comedian and radio personality Robert Kawuki, known as Senga Ssebanga, launched the appeal during a podcast and pledged Shs2 million.

He said the gesture would honour a mentor who had spent much of his earnings feeding, housing and supporting younger performers.

“We are not doing this because he is needy, but we are giving back to him while he still lives,” Ssebanga said.

Amooti is famously known for driving around in beaten down clunker vehicles, which have often raised questions amongst fans about how much he has earned over time from his illustrious career in comedy.

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Ssebanga recalled how Amooti used to transport a large group of aspiring entertainers in his old Toyota Celica.

“I remember his old car, a Celica. He used to seat about 12 of us in that car like it was a van,” he said.

Amooti Omubalanguzi

He challenged suggestions that Amooti had mismanaged his earnings. Instead, he attributed the comedian’s financial pressures to the number of people who depended on him.

Amooti, he said, opened his home to performers including the late Kapere, Full Stop and many others. They shared his food and relied on his support as they found their footing in entertainment.

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“For Amooti, every penny he earned he had to share with 20 others. His expenses are the reason he is not where many of you expect him to be,” he said.

The appeal to buy him a new car has attracted support from several figures including comedian Michael Ssebamba, known as Mikey Seems 2 Funny, and singer Dax Vibez.

“Nze wendi, he made my childhood bright,” Mikey commented, signalling his willingness to participate.

Dax Vibez wrote, “Wendi nange,” meaning he was also on board. Amooti’s daughter, Constance Kemigusha, known as Coco Must Shine, responded with an emotional comment. Other fans also offered to contribute.

Amooti’s career spans comedy, music, acting and radio. He became a household name through Amarula Family and later New Amarula Family, entertaining audiences through stage performances and recorded skits. His radio work included presenting on Radio Simba.

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