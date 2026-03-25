Uganda International Fashion Week returns with focus on youth jobs

Uganda International Fashion Week 2026 is organised by ARAPAPA by Santa Anzo, in partnership with International Trade Centre, Bayimba, and the Mastercard Foundation.

After more than two decades of shaping Africa’s fashion industry, Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW) will return from June 22–27, 2026 at Kampala Serena Hotel. The event continues to position itself as one of Uganda’s leading platforms, highlighting fashion as a business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2026 edition introduces a new Creative Economy Programme (2026–2028). It aims to train more than 9,840 youths aged 15–35. Most beneficiaries will be women and girls. The programme will offer practical skills, mentorship, coaching, and enterprise support. It will also connect participants to regional and global markets within the fashion and creative industries.

The initiative is supported by the Mastercard Foundation. It seeks to boost youth employment and empower women. It will also strengthen Uganda’s growing fashion sector and attract more partners across Africa’s creative economy.

Founded in 2003 by fashion designer and entrepreneur Santa Anzo, Uganda International Fashion Week has spent years promoting Ugandan talent. It has also linked creatives to global opportunities. The new programme expands beyond runway shows. It now focuses on skills, entrepreneurship, and industry growth across the fashion value chain.

“We don’t just exhibit fashion, we build livelihoods,” said Santa Anzo, founder of ARAPAPA and the Uganda International Fashion Week. “Fashion is not only about passion, creativity, and self-expression; it is also a powerful engine for entrepreneurship, job creation, and cultural influence. Through skills training, mentorship, and enterprise support, we want to help young people transform their talent into sustainable businesses and careers,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Participants will receive support across the fashion ecosystem. This includes design, garment production, model development, and business structuring. They will also access mentorship and market opportunities. The programme aims to create jobs and increase incomes while linking creatives to buyers, investors, and partners.

The annual fashion week will remain the main showcase platform. It will bring together academia, manufacturers, designers, and entrepreneurs. It also aims to position Uganda as a rising hub for African fashion and creative business.

Preparations for the 2026 edition are ongoing. Organisers are calling on development partners, investors, and governments to collaborate. They aim to expand opportunities for women and youth, boost manufacturing, and open global markets for African designers.