Top designers prepare to take centre stage at Uganda international Fashion week 2026

Anita Beryl, Lincoln Axarya and Natasha Rubadiri are among leading Ugandan designers set to showcase at the Uganda International Fashion Week 2026 from August 30 to September 5.

Uganda International Fashion Week 2026 will run from August 30 to September 5.

Anita Beryl, Lincoln Axarya and Natasha Rubadiri are among the leading local designers taking part.

Lincoln Axarya will open the Grand Finale runway.The Fashion and Business Expo will run from August 30 to September 1 at UMA Multipurpose Hall.

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Some of Uganda’s leading fashion designers, including Anita Beryl, Lincoln Axarya and Natasha Rubadiri, are set to showcase their work at the Uganda International Fashion Week 2026 as Kampala prepares for a week of fashion, business and creativity.

The event will run from August 30 to September 5, bringing together local and international designers, fashion enthusiasts, businesses and other players in the creative industry.

Designers are now putting final touches to collections developed over several months ahead of the runway shows, exhibitions and other activities planned during the week.

Award-winning designer Anita Beryl, founder of Beryl Qouture, will showcase her haute couture, bridal and ready-to-wear pieces.

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Muhangi Bomukama, better known as Dutah Muhangi, will also take part, bringing a mix of fashion and art to the event.

Natasha Rubadiri of Natwe will add a contemporary fashion collection, while Joanita Nabagesera of Lulungi Couture will showcase custom wear and gowns. Nabagesera is also known for training young people in tailoring.

Angela Kyomukama of Glamour House will represent millinery with a collection of headpieces, turbans and fascinators.

Lincoln Axarya will open the Grand Finale runway as the first designer to showcase on the night.

Their collections will highlight different parts of Uganda’s fashion industry, from couture and bridal wear to custom clothing, art and millinery.

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UIFW founder Santa Anzo said the local designers showed the potential of Uganda’s growing creative industry.

“The talent we have in Uganda is remarkable, and the designers taking part in UIFW are proof that the future of our creative industry is in good hands. They are building brands, creating opportunities and showing that Ugandan creativity has the potential to grow into something much bigger. What we need is to continue creating platforms that connect this talent to audiences, markets and opportunities,” Anzo said.

The event will also give Ugandan designers a chance to interact with international creatives, businesses and potential partners.

Organisers hope the platform will strengthen links between fashion, business, culture and tourism while giving local designers greater exposure.

UIFW 2026 will start with the Fashion and Business Expo at the UMA Multipurpose Hall from August 30 to September 1.

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The expo will be open to the public free of charge and will allow young creatives to exhibit and sell clothing, jewellery, shoes, crafts and other products.