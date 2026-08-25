Murungi Angel Liz books national spot after winning Miss Uganda West

Murungi Angel Liz was crowned Miss Uganda West 2026. Arinda Maria Joyce finished first runner-up, while Owomugisha Shivan came third.

Murungi Angel Liz was crowned Miss Uganda West 2026. Arinda Maria Joyce finished first runner-up, while Owomugisha Shivan came third.

Murungi Angel Liz has won the Miss Uganda West 2026 crown, earning a place in the national competition after beating Arinda Maria Joyce and Owomugisha Shivan.

Murungi Angel Liz was crowned Miss Uganda West 2026.

Arinda Maria Joyce finished first runner-up, while Owomugisha Shivan came third.

The Western Region finale was held at Motiv in Bugolobi over the weekend.

The Miss Uganda regional tour now heads into its final Central Region leg.

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Murungi Angel Liz has been crowned Miss Uganda West 2026, securing a place in the national competition as the search for the next Miss Uganda enters its final regional stage.

The Western Region finale took place over the weekend at Motiv in Bugolobi, drawing contestants and supporters from across western Uganda.

The event mixed pageantry, music and entertainment as contestants competed for the regional crown and a chance to advance to the national stage.

Murungi emerged winner ahead of Arinda Maria Joyce, who finished as first runner-up. Owomugisha Shivan took the second runner-up position.

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The finale followed activities that started on Friday with the V&A Party with the Queens. The gathering gave contestants time away from the competition to interact, dance and prepare for the main event.

By Sunday, supporters had filled the venue, carrying banners and cheering as contestants took to the runway.

Music duo Kataleya and Kandle also performed alongside emerging artistes, adding entertainment to the pageant.

V&A Sherry Brand Manager Roy Ronald Tumwizere said the company backed the event as part of its focus on celebrating women and their achievements.

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"As V&A Sherry, we stand for moments where women are empowered. Ours is a sorority built on empowering one another, and we have seen remarkable young women emerge from every corner of Uganda. We are honoured to be part of creating experiences that reward and celebrate their courage, ambition and achievements," Tumwizere said.

Arinda also received strong backing from content creators and influencers who attended the event to support her. They shared moments from the competition online and rallied their followers behind her.

The audience also got an unexpected moment when content creator Solomon Kimera was invited from the crowd to try his hand at modelling. His walk drew cheers and laughter from the audience.