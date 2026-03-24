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UEDCL explains power outage in these posh Kampala suburbs
Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has said power is out in areas supplied by the Ntinda substation.
“Dear customers, we have a fault on the Kampala North interconnector, hence the Ntinda substation is out,” the electricity distributor said in a statement posted on X.
The affected areas include Ntinda TC, Kalinabari, Kulambiro, Kisaasi TC, Kisaasi Dungu Zone, Ssebagala Zone, and parts of Komamboga. Others are Kisaasi-Kyanja Road, Kigowa, Kiwatule, Najjera 1, Najjera 2, Bukoto TC, and Ntinda-Bukoto Road.
Some parts of Naguru, Minister’s Village, Kisota, Bahai, Kyambogo University, and Kyambogo Kabaka’s Palace are also affected.
Other areas listed are Ntinda Industrial Area, Ntinda-Kyambogo Road, Bukoto-Kisaasi Road, and Bukoto Town Centre.
The distributor said: “We are on the ground to ensure that supply is restored in the shortest time possible. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”
Meanwhile, some parts of Kampala not listed above have reported weak power supply. Residents say electricity is too low to run internet routers and other appliances. In some areas, lights are dim or keep blinking.