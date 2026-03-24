UEDCL explains power outage in these posh Kampala suburbs

Residents say electricity is too low to run internet routers and other appliances

Residents say electricity is too low to run internet routers and other appliances

UEDCL said a fault on the Kampala North interconnector caused a power outage in areas served by the Ntinda substation, affecting several Kampala suburbs while some other areas reported weak supply.

Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has said power is out in areas supplied by the Ntinda substation.

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“Dear customers, we have a fault on the Kampala North interconnector, hence the Ntinda substation is out,” the electricity distributor said in a statement posted on X.

The affected areas include Ntinda TC, Kalinabari, Kulambiro, Kisaasi TC, Kisaasi Dungu Zone, Ssebagala Zone, and parts of Komamboga. Others are Kisaasi-Kyanja Road, Kigowa, Kiwatule, Najjera 1, Najjera 2, Bukoto TC, and Ntinda-Bukoto Road.

Some parts of Naguru, Minister’s Village, Kisota, Bahai, Kyambogo University, and Kyambogo Kabaka’s Palace are also affected.

Other areas listed are Ntinda Industrial Area, Ntinda-Kyambogo Road, Bukoto-Kisaasi Road, and Bukoto Town Centre.

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The distributor said: “We are on the ground to ensure that supply is restored in the shortest time possible. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”