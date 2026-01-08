UCC blocks unauthorised voter location website

The Uganda Communications Commission has blocked an unauthorised voter location website after an Electoral Commission request, warning the public to rely only on official channels for voter information.

In a public notice dated January 7, 2026, the Commission said it acted after a formal request from the Electoral Commission.

“The Uganda Communications Commission has taken regulatory action in response to the operation of an unauthorised online platform that was providing voter-related information without approval from the relevant authorities,” the statement said.

UCC said it directed licensed telecommunications operators and internet service providers to restrict access to the website within Uganda.

It said the decision was taken to protect public information systems and safeguard the electoral process.

“This action was taken to safeguard the integrity of public information systems, protect the orderly conduct of electoral processes, and prevent the dissemination of information that could potentially mislead members of the public,” the Commission said.

UCC stressed that voter registration data and voter location details fall under the mandate of the Electoral Commission.

“The management of voter registration data, voter location information, and all electoral processes remains the exclusive constitutional responsibility of the Electoral Commission,” the statement said.

The Commission added that any platform offering such services must be authorised and operate within the law.

UCC said the intervention was administrative and preventive, and aimed at enforcing existing laws.

“This regulatory intervention was purely administrative and preventive in nature,” the statement said.