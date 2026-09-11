Minister urges Andrew Mwenda to back off Tooro affairs amid new ‘fake heir’ claims

Minister Frank Tumwebaze ased journalist Andrew Mwenda to stop commenting on the Tooro succession dispute, after the journalist unleashed new allegations about the Queen Mother of Tooro, Best Kemigisa.

Minister of Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze has implored journalist Andrew Mwenda to stop commenting on the Tooro succession dispute, asking him to allow the kingdom to mourn the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV before engaging in public arguments over the throne.

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Tumwebaze, a friend of Mwenda and the late king, made the appeal after Mwenda intensified his criticism of claims that King Oyo left behind a son who should inherit the Tooro throne.

Mwenda, who is also a member of the Babiito royal family and a cousin of the late king, defended his involvement in the succession debate, saying his role as an investigative journalist required him to reveal information even when it was controversial.

In a televised interview, Mwenda questioned the existence of the reported heir, claiming that during a succession committee meeting, Queen Mother Best Kemigisa’s representatives failed to provide enough evidence to support the claim.

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He alleged that the committee received different names for the child, and that a request for a DNA test was rejected on grounds that “Omukama tasarwa” (a king cannot be cut).

He further claimed that no photograph of the child or details about the child’s mother were presented.

Mwenda also alleged that he had received information from members of the Queen Mother’s family suggesting that the said child of King Oyo did not exist and that there was an attempt to promote another relative, the queen mother’s grand nephew as the next king.

His remarks followed his earlier involvement in announcing that Prince George Desmond Kamurasi had been selected as the preferred successor to King Oyo.

That announcement triggered criticism after the Omusuuga, Prince Charles Akiiki Kamurasi, distanced himself from Mwenda’s public declaration terming it as “fake news”

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Mwenda however, defended his comments, saying he had a duty to report developments because he is an investigative journalist. He also argued that his position was informed by his connection to the royal family.

Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze

Tumwebaze in a statement on Friday, appealed to him to stop the public exchange and allow time for discussions.

“As your friend and also as a friend of our late King Oyo, I appeal to you to consciously make a decision and keep quiet/ceasefire for now,” Tumwebaze said.

“We owe this to our humble and gentle King. All other issues are secondary please. Debates can ensue thereafter,” he added.

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The Babiito Royal Succession Committee selected Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the next King of Tooro, while Princess Ruth Komuntale and Queen Mother Best Kemigisa have challenged the decision, citing a 2022 will they say named King Oyo’s son as heir.