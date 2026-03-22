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Those fighting Kabanda are fighting our movement, says Gen Kainerugaba

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 14:36 - 22 March 2026
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has defended David Kabanda and warned that anyone attacking him is opposing the PLU, as a public feud with Frank Gashumba escalates.
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The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has warned critics of David Kabanda to stop their attacks.

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“I am going to say this only once. I am the one who appointed Hon. @DaudiKabanda as General Secretary of PLU. I know why I did that. I have my reasons. Those who fight him are fighting our Movement. We will not allow it. They should stop immediately,” Gen Kainerugaba, the PLU chairman, posted on X.

His statement follows an ongoing dispute between Kabanda and Frank Gashumba, both senior figures in the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

The disagreement has spilled into the media, with members of the group taking sides. Each camp accuses the other of manipulation, blackmail and trying to win favour from Kainerugaba.

The conflict reportedly began after Kabanda criticised Gashumba during a media appearance.

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He questioned Gashumba’s support for Juma Witonze, who is seeking a seat in the East African Legislative Assembly. Kabanda said he found it surprising that Gashumba backed someone he had previously criticised.

Kabanda also called for an apology from Witonze. He said the candidate should apologise if he wants his support in the EALA race. He further claimed that some PLU members are jealous of leaders who won parliamentary seats through open elections.

Gashumba responded strongly. He accused Kabanda of trying to control the organisation and present himself as above others. He also made allegations of financial misconduct, claiming Kabanda mishandled funds meant for PLU mobilisers who supported President Yoweri Museveni.

Gashumba added that Kabanda’s conduct is shaped by his past struggles, which he said have influenced his behaviour in office. He also warned that Kainerugaba could change his view if he learns more about Kabanda.

He further alleged that Kabanda has sidelined key figures, including Michael Nuwagira and Balaam Barugahara, by blocking them from speaking at PLU rallies and speaking against them.

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