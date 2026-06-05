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‘This is business,’ Omega 256 hits back at Cindy

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:32 - 05 June 2026
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Omega 256
The songstress, born Shamim Mulerwa said she was disheartened by Cindy's claims that she had taken ownership of a song they created together.
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Singer Omega 256 has responded to allegations by Cindy Sanyu over their fallout, insisting that the disagreements surrounding their hit song See You Tonight stemmed from business decisions rather than dishonesty.

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The songstress, born Shamim Mulerwa said she was disheartened by Cindy's claims that she had taken ownership of a song they created together.

"I am surprised to hear that I stole a song that we did together. I am not saying this out of disrespect because Cindy is my friend, she is my musician and my President in Uganda Musicians Association," Omega said.

The singer, in an interview with Sanyuka TV, explained that the collaboration began with both artistes sharing demo recordings before settling on the version that eventually became the hit song.

"It so happened that the song came from her side because her version fitted us better. We both did 50/50 of the song,” she said.

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“Then we went to the studio and made it. Two weeks later, we had to figure out who was to own the song because even though we did the song together, at the end of the day, this is a business. I also have management."

Omega 256

While Cindy had in an earlier interview accused Omega’s team of rushing to upload the music video, and fraudulent claiming 60% ownership, Omega said this was done after consultation with Cindy’s team.

She said her manager held discussions with Cindy and informed her that the veteran singer was comfortable with the song being uploaded on Omega's channel.

"When he came back he told us that she was okay with us owning the song. That is how I came to upload the song."

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Omega also disputed Cindy's claim that her team did not contribute to the song's production and writing process.

"What hurt me most was when she said that we did not contribute anything toward production or the writer. We actually looked for our writer called Ntale and he's the one who wrote the Runyankore verse. In fact I have an entire Runyankore song titled "See You Tonight."

Cindy Sanyu

Cindy, in an earlier interview with Galaxy TV,  alleged that tensions began after See You Tonight started winning awards. 

She claimed Omega's team wanted to take ownership of the accolades despite her role in initiating the project.

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Cindy also alleged that Omega uploaded the song before an agreed distribution process was completed and later adjusted the revenue-sharing arrangement in her favour.

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