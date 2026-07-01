Theatre initiative uses drama to warn students about drug abuse

TRAPPED, a theatre-based mentorship initiative by Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda aimed at tackling drug and substance abuse among young people.

TRAPPED, a theatre-based mentorship initiative by Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda aimed at tackling drug and substance abuse among young people.

The initiative, known as TRAPPED, was introduced by Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda as part of a wider school outreach campaign that uses live theatre, storytelling and guided discussions to help students make informed life choices.

A theatre-based mentorship programme aimed at preventing drug and substance abuse among young people has been launched at Naalya Senior Secondary School, Bweyogerere Campus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative, known as TRAPPED, was introduced by Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda as part of a wider school outreach campaign that uses live theatre, storytelling and guided discussions to help students make informed life choices.

The programme moves away from traditional classroom talks by using drama to portray situations many young people face, including peer pressure, emotional challenges, curiosity and the gradual influence of drugs and other harmful substances.

After the performance, facilitators held counselling and reflection sessions, giving students an opportunity to discuss the themes raised in the play and relate them to their own lives.

The discussions focused on resisting negative peer influence, managing emotions, protecting personal goals and recognising how everyday decisions can affect the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teachers welcomed the initiative, saying it kept students engaged throughout the performance and encouraged open participation during the discussions that followed.

According to the organisers, the programme is designed to help young people understand the consequences of substance abuse by presenting realistic situations they can easily identify with.

They said theatre creates a more personal learning experience, making the lessons easier to remember and apply.

Students also praised the initiative for addressing sensitive issues in a practical and non-judgmental way, saying the performance reflected challenges many young people encounter.