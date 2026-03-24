The Dash affair lights up Mezo Noir

The night had many more surprises, from the finesse, the fashion, the menu, to the unexpected Don Julio mentorship sessions

The night had many more surprises, from the finesse, the fashion, the menu, to the unexpected Don Julio mentorship sessions

DJ Dash is a man not only celebrated for his mixes but also for his flamboyant personality, the elegance, the luxury, and for being a Don Julio brand influencer.

You’ve heard people talk about him; you have also watched him on The Beat, on NTV, or have vibed and grooved to his mixes across top bars and events in Kampala.

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DJ Dash is a man not only celebrated for his mixes but also for his flamboyant personality, the elegance, the luxury, and for being a Don Julio brand influencer.

It was thus not surprising that for his birthday celebration on Monday night, luxury tequila brand Don Julio partnered with premium spot Mezo Noir to celebrate his life and career journey. Happening on a Monday, one could think that Kampala wasn’t going to turn up the way it did or even party as hard as it did.

The gates opened at 7pm, but revellers started trickling through a few minutes before 10pm. And they came in groups of twos, fours, and fives. And by midnight, there was hardly an empty table, and the vibe was up. Monday night, or rather Tuesday morning, had just turned into a weekend.

From Amapiano vibes to other clans of electronic music, the unapologetic DJs did not simply bring something to the table; they became the table.

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It was a duo's night with DJs taking the wheels of steel in pairs; City Girl paired with DJ Ames, Edwizzy with DJ Mato, the Wav Bros did their thing together, while the main celebrant- DJ Dash paired with Spinny. Sheilah Gashumba, aka DJ Lil Stunner, also a Don Julio ambassador for the 1942 range, was the surprise of the night, since she wasn’t on the lineup.

The night had many more surprises, from the finesse, the fashion, the menu, to the unexpected Don Julio mentorship sessions by the Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Advocacy Team led by Melanie Kaita and Steve Baguma.

Guests were taken through the different ways to enjoy their Don Julio tequila better. Guests had the opportunity to taste and feel the notes of the different tequila ranges, including Blanco, Añejo, and Reposado.

Reserve Brand Ambassador, Melanie, guided small groups of guests that took turns to sit at the Don’s table, through the different ways tequila can best be consumed, as well as the best way to make cocktails.

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“For quite some time, tequila was misunderstood in Uganda. Many people thought tequila should only be rightfully taken in shots. They also thought that it had to be taken with lemon and salt. Yet tequila is more than that; I believe tequila is a versatile spirit that can be enjoyed in many ways. It can be sipped just like a whisky, it can be used to make cocktails, and it can be consumed in shots with a pineapple slice,” she said.

Melanie also explained why Don Julio was celebrating DJ Dash.

“DJ Dash truly loves Don Julio. He was one of the first people who was seen consuming Don Julio in different places after we launched in Uganda. And being the talented disc spinner he is, we felt it was prudent to collaborate with him. And the relationship came about so easily- ours is a symbiotic relationship. So celebrating Dash came quite easily. We are happy to be a part of Dash’s journey, and we look forward to many more parties and celebrations together. Happy birthday, DJ Dash.”

The number of times the Dorime sound played was countless, as the big ballers called for the top of the range 1942 bottles every after a few minutes. And Don Julio, together with the amazing Mezo Noir staff, ensured that the bottles were perfectly delivered in the most creative style.

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“Don Julio is all about monumental celebrations. DJ Dash's birthday is worth celebrating. He represents our vibrant core range, and he has done an amazing job pushing it forward. There was no better way to celebrate him than partnering with him to create such a memorable luxurious experience done the Don Julio way,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum, East Africa.

DJ Dash was both elated and grateful.

“Tonight is such a huge night for me. I am celebrating my birthday and my journey, as both a DJ and a Don Julio influencer. I appreciate Don Julio for partnering with me to celebrate me so lavishly,” he said.