The 6-second CV rule: How to stand out Before HR moves on

Avoid overcrowding the page with too much text. If the document looks stressful to read, many recruiters may not even try. Your name, contact details, professional summary, work experience, education and skills should be clearly arranged.

Many people believe a CV will be read from top to bottom. In reality, that is not how it often works. Recruiters and HR managers usually spend only a few seconds scanning a CV before deciding whether to keep reading or move to the next one. That means your CV must make an instant impression.

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The good news is that you do not need a fancy design to stand out. You need clarity, structure and relevance.

The first thing to get right is formatting. A CV should be clean and easy to read. Use a simple font, clear headings and enough spacing between sections. Avoid overcrowding the page with too much text.

If the document looks stressful to read, many recruiters may not even try. Your name, contact details, professional summary, work experience, education and skills should be clearly arranged.

The next step is removing clutter. Many job seekers fill their CVs with information that no longer adds value. For example, you do not need to include your primary school details if you already have higher qualifications. You also do not need long paragraphs about every task you have ever done. Focus on what matters most for the role you want now.

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Another important tip is to use strong keywords. Many companies look out for words that match the job description.

If a role asks for skills like project management, customer service, data analysis or content writing, and you have those skills, make sure they appear naturally in your CV. This helps your application look relevant at first glance.

Your achievements should also stand out quickly. Instead of saying, “Responsible for social media,” say, “Managed social media campaigns that increased engagement by 40%.” Numbers and results make your experience more convincing.

In the end, a strong CV is not about saying everything. It is about showing the right things fast. If HR only gives your CV six seconds, make those six seconds count.

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