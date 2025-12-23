Tanqueray takes Showtime to Jinja’s newest gem

Over the weekend, the Showtime Destination Experience arrived in Jinja, offering a sanctuary where the world slowed down and every guest was reminded that they deserve to savor the finer things.

There is an art to living magnificently, and it begins with knowing when to pause. In a year that has demanded our constant energy, Tanqueray invited guests to trade the Kampala hustle for the rhythmic relaxing vibes of the Nile.

As the opening event at the new Bridge Clubhouse, the event served as an escape where the clink of ice against glass signaled the start of a well-deserved exhale.

The journey from the city ended where the Nile began, with the water stretching out in a shimmering ribbon of blue, framed by the Clubhouse’s sleek, modern lines.

"With the Showtime platform, we are intentionally creating wholesome spaces for our consumers to connect with themselves and each other in the most beautiful settings," said Nancy Nansikombi, Brand Manager of Tanqueray.

"Today, the Bridge Club House has provided a magnificent stage for the glamour and relaxation that we want our guests to look forward to as we continue to celebrate life’s extraordinary moments with Tanqueray."

The aesthetic was one of quiet luxury in an unfussy and intentional way. Guests were welcomed with a signature Tanqueray & Tonic as the perfect botanical companion to the cool breeze rolling off the river.

With a chilled glass in hand, the weight of the year began to lift, replaced by the warmth of the sun, soft rhythm of the water and the effortless glamour of the Showtime spirit.

The venue was a canvas of style filled with a guest list that understood the assignment, donning brunch-perfect pieces of different kinds.

The indulgence continued with a curated buffet where a range of offerings including fresh sushi and artisanal Nile Perch sourced directly from the Nile itself paired perfectly with the signature cocktail serves circulating the greenery overlooking the river.

The Sakata Live Band set the mood for the day before an evening spotlight shone on the incomparable Naava Grey who mesmerized the crowd with her soulful vocals.

By the time the legendary Irene Namubiru took the stage, the "Showtime" spirit was in full swing. Seats were abandoned for the dance floor as guests sang along, capturing selfies and sharing laughs that felt like a collective hug.

