‘Swangz Avenue is not an exploitative record label ’ - Benon Mugumbya

Benon Mugumbya, founder and director of the Ugandan music production powerhouse Swangz Avenue, has stepped forward to address and dismiss allegations of exploitative practices often levelled against record labels in the country.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mugumbya said his organisation operates with a unique philosophy that intentionally places the creative talent’s success ahead of immediate commercial gain.

The director responded to the narrative that has become common across digital platforms, including various TikTok videos and television interviews.

“I see a lot of people saying in TV interviews and TikTok videos, talking about exploitative record levels,” Mugumbya noted.

While acknowledging Swangz Avenue’s identity as a record label, he insisted on its distinctiveness:

“I believe we are way different from any other record label. Much as it is a business, I believe that it prioritises the artist’s win more than the business side.”

The Artist’s Perspective: Creating Balance

Mugumbya attributes the label’s non-exploitative ethos to his own background.

Having experience as a recording artist himself, he claims an intimate understanding of the industry's pitfalls and demands. “Me being an artist myself, I know the struggles and hardships of artists and it gives me a good idea of both sides,” he explained.

This personal knowledge, he believes, establishes an important equilibrium within the company.

He views Swangz Avenue not as a master, but as a resource that creates “a balance and space for any creative not just in music but the people we work with,” calling the label a fundamental "stepping stone for the artist to facilitate their dreams."

The operational model at Swangz is centred on mutual support and long-term sustainability.

Mugumbya emphasised that the label’s success is directly contingent upon the well-being and productivity of the talent it manages.

The company is structured to ensure that artists are cared for, enabling them to focus purely on their creative output.

“We always try our best to take care of the artist and people that eventually take care of the business,” Mugumbya stated, confirming a belief in reciprocity rather than extraction.

Mugumbya's defence is corroborated by the actions and words of one of the label's most successful signees, Vinka (Veronica Nakiyingi).

Earlier this year, Vinka addressed swirling rumours about artists trying to leave the label by confirming her commitment to Swangz.

While she mused about potentially starting her own label, she stressed that she would still require Swangz to handle essential administrative functions, stating she would “still stay with Swangz to mainly handle my bookings.”