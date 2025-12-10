Spice Diana says she’s open to polygamy or even Born Again man

Singer Hajara Namukwaya aka Spice Diana has revealed that she is open to settling in a polygamous marriage or even settling with a Christian man, if that is God’s will for her life.

Spice was one of the celebrity guests who graced the marriage ceremony of fellow singer Chosen Becky and Abdul Ssekajja in Masaka. As a befitting friend and supportive female singer, the Nakkiriza singer delivered a lovely performance for the couple and guests.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Spice seems to have had a whole different perspective of love and marriage as she revealed that she now has a more realistic approach to marriage.

Spice Diana

When asked what her ideal man is, Spice did not mince her words or restrict her options to the choreographed ‘tall, dark, rich, single’ stereotype.

She noted that the main concern is that there is love.

“I don’t know the kind of man God has prepared for me—whether he’s Muslim, Born Again, Catholic, or even already married. As long as you are happy and love each other, the rest is background noise,” she said.

Spice Diana

She added that she believes in divine timing and is optimistic that her own is on the way.

“Everything has its time and everyone has their fate. Carol (Nantongo) used to swear she could never be involved in marriage things, but look now, her time has reached, and so will mine,” she added.

