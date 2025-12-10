Advertisement

Police confirm 10 dead in Iganga-Bugiri Highway crash 

Police have confirmed at least ten dead and several others injured in a tragic early-morning crash along the Iganga–Bugiri Highway.
Traffic Police and Road Safety spokesperson SP Michael Kananura stated that the accident occurred at Busowa in Busowa Town Council, Bugiri District, when a taxi registration UBN 817H travelling from Busia toward Iganga reportedly lost control and rammed into a stationary trailer, registration UA 647BA, that had been parked along the roadside.

“In an effort to avoid head on collision, the driver swerved to the left, lost control and rammed into a stationary trailer,” he said. 

SP Kananura confirmed that the taxi driver was among the deceased. 

He warned drivers to desist from overspeeding, reckless driving and failing to maintain safe distances. 

Drivers are cautioned to exercise maximum caution and prioritise safety at all times,” he added. 

Police emergency services evacuated survivors to nearby hospitals for medical attention while bodies of the deceased were conveyed to the mortuary pending post-mortem and identification. 

Road carnage in Uganda remains one of the worrying concerns. The 2024 Police Report noted a 6.4% rise in crashes to 25,107, resulting in over 25,000 casualties compared to 2023. 

