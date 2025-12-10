Carol Nantogo, Dylan seal 8 years’ relationship with Kukyala 

Singer Carol Nantogo of the ‘Tosalawo’ fame and her longtime lover, Dylan Semakula, son of veteran singer Mesach Semakula will hold their introduction ceremony, December 10, 2025 in Namugongo, Wakiso District.

The marriage ceremony follows a much-publicised lavish proposal function to which Nantogo assented to become Semakula’s life-long partner.

According to a reliable source, the couple has settled for a close and personal - private marriage function to which only close friends and relatives have been invited. The lovebirds reportedly seek to keep public prying eyes off their relationship following criticism from a section of online fans who were left stunned by their recent proposal.

Carol Nantongo is engaged to Dylann Delan

Nantongo recently revealed that they have been in a relationship for the past eight years.

“Our journey began young, intentional, and full of hope. 8 years later, it still feels like yesterday. I’m not bragging but I couldn’t have found a better partner for a lifetime.I found my person. And today, I get to call him my fiancé,” she stated.

Their relationship got resounding support from Mesach Semakula who welcomed the new chapter of their love story.