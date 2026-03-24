South Africa’s Uncool MC to headline Silo 15’s two-year anniversary celebrations

Tomorrow - Wednesday, March 25th, Silo 15 is set to celebrate two years of serving Kampala revelers with premium service and events.

Kansanga has bars; in fact, there was a time it was considered Kampala’s dancing capital. Then there was Wandegeya, right next to Uganda’s most renowned university. And of course Kololo- where our leaders, diplomats and the affluent stay.

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All these places have built a reputation; none seem to have the catch and finesse of Bandali.

To be clear, Bandali is not even the name of the place; it’s a street- Bandali Rise, just like Broadway in New York, yet it has somehow become the second name of Kampala’s party scene.

In fact, there are many songs that name-drop Bandali Rise for the sake of it.

Now, in the thick of Bandali Rise, there’s Silo 15. It’s one of those places that did not announce its coming; it simply emerged.

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From one experience, a cocktail and a social media post, Silo 15 has carefully, but strategically positioned itself as that place.

Tomorrow - Wednesday, March 25th, Silo 15 is set to celebrate two years of serving Kampala revelers with premium service and events. From regular nights such as Blast to the Past, Recess Wednesdays, Soultrain, to extra parties like the Sunrise Party, Silo Daycation, and Strictly Nyigos, among others.

This milestone celebration is set to be headlined by South African entertainer - Un Cool MC, who is known for his high-energy vocals and songs such as ‘Zenzele’, ‘Weekend’, ‘Sya Waver’, ‘Busiswa’, and ‘Sis Brenda’, among others. He has worked with South African Icons such as Uncle Waffles, DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma, to name a few.

Global tequila brand- Don Julio, will be at the center of the celebration. Guests can expect a premium tequila curation, from signature Don Julio cocktails, to bottle ritual serves, including Don Julio Blanco, Añejo, Reposado, and the luxurious Don Julio 1942.

Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum, East Africa, promised a celebration ‘the Don Julio way.’

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