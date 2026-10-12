A tale of two cities as Smirnoff Fiestas fire up Mukono, Mbarara

The Smirnoff Fiestas lit up Mukono and Mbarara with electric performances from Azawi, Pallaso, Etania, and top DJs during Uganda's Independence Day weekend.

As Uganda geared up for Independence Day celebrations, the Smirnoff Fiestas delivered a double-header of music, flavor, and pure, unfiltered energy proving that whether you party in the East or the West, the spirit is universal.

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“The Smirnoff Fiestas are truly the ultimate party starter for campus freshers,” said Smirnoff Brand Manager Raymond Karama. “It is always a blast as we unite people through shared joy, dynamic flavor, and incredible talent."

The saga kicked off on Thursday at The John’s Hostel. Mukono's own DJ Zai Si, Kunta Kinte, and MC Mark set the tone for the night with their B2B opening followed by Bonqie DJ. Trellyonset alongside Benjhi MC soon had revellers locked into dance formations, but the highlight was undeniably The Life of The Party as Etania took the decks with Pest MC on hype, blasting piano-driven anthems that left revellers yearning for more.

The Fiesta continued to serve as Wiz J took revellers on a journey through beats and mixes across the ages as St Trevor hyped the masses. DJ Dranix then closed with unexpected twists on local songs, classic Afrobeat, and international hits into the morning hours.

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By Saturday, the flavor train rolled West into Mbarara University of Science and Technology at the University Inn. Despite early rain, the warmth of the Fiesta made it the only place to be as revellers flocked in, snapping up moments and flavorful offerings.

Student acts and DJ SlideThru opened the floor before Mbarara's own Riddim Ursh Trey and Truth256 took over. Pallaso delivered a raving performance, followed by Deadlazer DJ with local hype legend Lithan MC, and standout sets from rappers Truth256 and Fefe Busi.

Then came the moment everyone waited for. Azawi, whose hit-laden headline performance had the crowd loving every moment and as the star went through her massive catalogue. Wiz J and Ursh Trey kept the B2B energy flowing before DJ Bugy and Josh MC closed the night.

Next stop: The Halloween Fiesta Edition at Servite Hostel, Kyambogo on October 31st. Take a look at how Mukono and Mbarara released their party spirits:

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A tale of two cities as Smirnoff Fiestas fire up Mukono, Mbarara

As Uganda geared up for Independence Day celebrations, the Smirnoff Fiestas delivered a double-header of music, flavor, and pure, unfiltered energy proving that whether you party in the East or the West, the spirit is universal.

“The Smirnoff Fiestas are truly the ultimate party starter for campus freshers,” said Smirnoff Brand Manager Raymond Karama. “It is always a blast as we unite people through shared joy, dynamic flavor, and incredible talent."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The saga kicked off on Thursday at The John’s Hostel. Mukono's own DJ Zai Si, Kunta Kinte, and MC Mark set the tone for the night with their B2B opening followed by Bonqie DJ. Trellyonset alongside Benjhi MC soon had revellers locked into dance formations, but the highlight was undeniably The Life of The Party as Etania took the decks with Pest MC on hype, blasting piano-driven anthems that left revellers yearning for more.

The Fiesta continued to serve as Wiz J took revellers on a journey through beats and mixes across the ages as St Trevor hyped the masses. DJ Dranix then closed with unexpected twists on local songs, classic Afrobeat, and international hits into the morning hours.

By Saturday, the flavor train rolled West into Mbarara University of Science and Technology at the University Inn. Despite early rain, the warmth of the Fiesta made it the only place to be as revellers flocked in, snapping up moments and flavorful offerings.

Student acts and DJ SlideThru opened the floor before Mbarara's own Riddim Ursh Trey and Truth256 took over. Pallaso delivered a raving performance, followed by Deadlazer DJ with local hype legend Lithan MC, and standout sets from rappers Truth256 and Fefe Busi.

Then came the moment everyone waited for. Azawi, whose hit-laden headline performance had the crowd loving every moment and as the star went through her massive catalogue. Wiz J and Ursh Trey kept the B2B energy flowing before DJ Bugy and Josh MC closed the night.