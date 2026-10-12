H.E Micah makes his mark behind music videos for Pawaboy AB, Acidic Vokoz, Aroma

Ugandan video director H.E Micah, born Brandon Kabonge, is building a career in cinematography, video editing, colour grading, content creation and digital marketing at the age of 21.

H.E Micah, whose real name is Brandon Kabonge, is a 21-year-old Ugandan creative born on November 12, 2004, at Mulago hospital in Kampala.

The young video director has developed skills in cinematography, video editing, colour grading, content creation and digital marketing.

With roots in Kawaala-Kasubi and Makerere Kikoni, H.E Micah hopes to establish himself in Uganda's entertainment and digital media industries.

Brandon Kabonge aims to combine filmmaking and online promotion to build his creative brand and explore opportunities in music production, advertising and digital content.

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At 21, Ugandan video director Brandon Kabonge, popularly known as H.E Micah, is building his career in the entertainment industry, having worked on music projects for Pawaboy AB, Acidic Vokoz, Aroma and other local entertainers.

What makes some of his projects stand out is his use of an iPhone 13 Pro Max to shoot music videos, demonstrating how young filmmakers can use smartphones to produce content without depending entirely on expensive filming equipment.

Kabonge used the smartphone to shoot "Yandalula" by Pawaboy AB and "Come to Daddy" by Acidic Vokoz, two projects that form part of his growing portfolio.

H.E Micah

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Born on November 12, 2004, at Mulago hospital in Kampala, Kabonge has developed skills in video direction, cinematography, editing, colour grading, content creation and digital marketing.

His interest in visual storytelling has seen him work on projects involving several Ugandan musicians and entertainers as he seeks to establish himself in the country's creative industry.

Besides Pawaboy AB and Acidic Vokoz, his portfolio includes "Newadeyo" by Aroma, "Nanyilira" by John King, "Munange" by Reign Omusoyisoyi and "Yangaana" by Kimbowa Comedian.

These productions have exposed him to different music styles and creative demands, allowing him to develop his skills while working with artists who have distinct audiences.

H.E Micah with Pastor Bugembe, who is also a musician

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For Kabonge, video production involves more than operating a camera. His work includes developing visual concepts, selecting camera angles, organising footage and improving the final appearance of productions through editing and colour grading.

His use of an iPhone 13 Pro Max for music videos also reflects the growing opportunities that mobile technology offers young creatives.

Although professional cameras remain important in filmmaking, smartphones have become another option for content producers seeking to work with available equipment.

However, producing quality videos still requires an understanding of lighting, composition, camera movement and editing.

Kabonge's smartphone-shot projects demonstrate his interest in exploring different production methods as he develops his filmmaking career.

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Beyond shooting videos, H.E Micah also works as a director of photography, a role that involves overseeing the visual appearance of productions through lighting, framing and camera techniques.

His editing and colour-grading skills allow him to refine footage and develop a visual style that suits each project.

He has also ventured into content creation and digital marketing, recognising the role of social media in promoting music and entertainment.

As Ugandan musicians increasingly use YouTube, TikTok and other digital platforms to reach audiences, music videos have become an important part of building their public profiles.

This has created opportunities for video directors, editors and other creative professionals who work behind the scenes to produce content for artists.

For Kabonge, combining filmmaking with digital marketing offers an opportunity to participate in both content production and promotion.

His work with different entertainers has also helped him develop experience in interpreting musical concepts and translating them into visual productions.

While established video directors often attract attention for major music projects, young creatives such as H.E Micah are seeking opportunities to build their reputations through smaller productions and collaborations.

With roots in Kawaala-Kasubi and Makerere Kikoni, Kabonge hopes to expand his portfolio and strengthen his position in Uganda's visual production industry.

At 21, he remains focused on improving his technical abilities, exploring new filmmaking methods and working with more musicians and content creators.