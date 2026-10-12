How Pastor Bugembe's orphanage helped shape young filmmaker H.E Micah's future

Ugandan video director Brandon Kabonge, popularly known as H.E Micah

Ugandan video director Brandon Kabonge, popularly known as H.E Micah

Ugandan filmmaker H.E Micah, born Brandon Kabonge, has risen from receiving childhood support at Pastor Wilson Bugembe's Mercy Child Care Ministries to working on projects associated with MTN Uganda, Movit and Fenon Records while pursuing charity work through Realove Initiative and Ability Charitable Ministry.

H.E Micah, whose real name is Brandon Kabonge, is a 21-year-old Ugandan video director who grew up in Kasubi and Kawaala and received childhood support from Pastor Wilson Bugembe's Mercy Child Care Ministries.

Kabonge began his creative career in 2023 and developed his filmmaking skills at Future Trends Print under the mentorship of Edrine Paul Director, alongside studies at Kampala Film School.

The young filmmaker has worked on projects associated with MTN Uganda, Movit Products Uganda, Fenon Records and BNI Uganda, as well as music videos involving Pawaboy AB, Acidic Vokoz and other Ugandan entertainers.

Beyond filmmaking, H.E Micah founded Realove Initiative and serves as team leader of Ability Charitable Ministry, focusing on supporting vulnerable children and promoting disability inclusion.

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At 21, Ugandan video director Brandon Kabonge, popularly known as H.E Micah, is building a career in the creative industry after overcoming a difficult childhood that saw him receive support from Pastor Wilson Bugembe's Mercy Child Care Ministries.

The young filmmaker, who grew up in Kasubi and Kawaala in Kampala, has since worked on projects associated with MTN Uganda, Movit Products Uganda, Fenon Records and BNI Uganda.

His journey from receiving support at an orphanage to pursuing a career in video production has also inspired him to venture into charity work, with a focus on helping vulnerable children.

Born on November 12, 2004, at Mulago hospital in Kampala, Kabonge spent part of his childhood under the care and support of Mercy Child Care Ministries, an organisation associated with gospel singer and pastor Wilson Bugembe.

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The experience forms an important part of his background and has influenced his interest in supporting children facing difficult circumstances.

Kabonge attended Morning Star Junior School, Kasubi Secondary School and Excel Secondary School before pursuing filmmaking studies at Kampala Film School.

H.E Micah with Pastor Bugembe, who is also a musician

He began his professional journey in 2023, developing an interest in video direction, editing, cinematography and content creation.

His career received a boost during his time at Future Trends Print, where he trained under the mentorship of Edrine Paul Director.

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The experience helped him sharpen his technical skills and understand the demands of working in Uganda's competitive creative industry.

Since then, Kabonge has expanded his interests to include colour grading, digital marketing and other aspects of visual production.

Working under the professional name H.E Micah, he has contributed to projects involving musicians, brands and production companies.

His portfolio includes work associated with MTN Uganda, Movit Products Uganda, Fenon Records and BNI Uganda, exposing him to different areas of entertainment and corporate content production.

Kabonge has also worked on music-video projects involving Ugandan entertainers such as Pawaboy AB, Acidic Vokoz, Aroma, John King, Reign Omusoyisoyi and Kimbowa Comedian.

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Among his projects are "Yandalula" by Pawaboy AB and "Come to Daddy" by Acidic Vokoz, which he shot using an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

His other projects include "Newadeyo" by Aroma, "Nanyilira" by John King, "Munange" by Reign Omusoyisoyi and "Yangaana" by Kimbowa Comedian.

Through these assignments, Kabonge has gained experience in developing visual concepts, filming, editing and producing content for different audiences.

However, his ambitions extend beyond making music videos and establishing himself in Uganda's entertainment industry.

Kabonge is also the founder of Realove Initiative and serves as the team leader of Ability Charitable Ministry, an organisation focused on supporting children in need, including those with disabilities.

His involvement in charitable work reflects his interest in helping children who face poverty, disability and other challenges that limit their opportunities.

Having benefited from support during his childhood, Kabonge hopes to contribute to initiatives that offer vulnerable children care, encouragement and opportunities to develop their abilities.

Through Realove Initiative, he seeks to participate in community welfare activities, while his role at Ability Charitable Ministry focuses on promoting support and inclusion for children with disabilities.

The two initiatives form part of his ambition to use his professional experience and growing network to contribute to society.

His background also highlights the role of mentorship and community support in helping young people develop their talents.

From Mercy Child Care Ministries to Future Trends Print, Kabonge credits the opportunities he received with contributing to his personal and professional development.

He now hopes to strengthen his career in video production while expanding his involvement in humanitarian activities.

At 21, Kabonge is seeking to establish a lasting presence in Uganda's creative industry through filmmaking, digital marketing and collaborations with entertainers and corporate brands.