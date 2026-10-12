H.E Micah, whose real name is Brandon Kabonge, at work

H.E Micah, whose real name is Brandon Kabonge, at work

Meet H.E Micah, the 21-year-old Ugandan creative building a career behind the camera

Ugandan video director H.E Micah, born Brandon Kabonge, is building a career in cinematography, video editing, colour grading, content creation and digital marketing at the age of 21.

H.E Micah, whose real name is Brandon Kabonge, is a 21-year-old Ugandan creative born on November 12, 2004, at Mulago hospital in Kampala.

The young video director has developed skills in cinematography, video editing, colour grading, content creation and digital marketing.

With roots in Kawaala-Kasubi and Makerere Kikoni, H.E Micah hopes to establish himself in Uganda's entertainment and digital media industries.

Brandon Kabonge aims to combine filmmaking and online promotion to build his creative brand and explore opportunities in music production, advertising and digital content.

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At 21, Ugandan video director Brandon Kabonge, popularly known as H.E Micah, is seeking to establish himself in the entertainment industry by combining filmmaking, editing and digital marketing.

Unlike many creatives who specialise in one field, Kabonge has developed skills in video direction, cinematography, colour grading, content creation and online promotion.

His approach allows him to handle different stages of video production, from developing concepts and filming to editing and promoting the finished work.

Born on November 12, 2004, at Mulago hospital in Kampala, Kabonge developed an interest in visual storytelling and digital media, which inspired him to pursue a career in the creative industry.

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With roots in Kawaala-Kasubi and Makerere Kikoni, as well as connections to Mengo, the young creative hopes to turn his technical skills into a sustainable career.

Working under the professional name H.E Micah, Kabonge focuses on producing visual content while helping artists, businesses and other creators reach audiences through digital platforms.

H.E Micah, whose real name is Brandon Kabonge, with fellow music video director Edrine Paul

His work as a video director involves developing concepts, planning shoots and guiding the production process to ensure the final product communicates the intended message.

He also handles cinematography, which involves capturing footage through camera positioning, lighting and composition.

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During post-production, Kabonge uses editing and colour grading to improve the appearance of videos, organise footage and create a consistent visual style.

Beyond filmmaking, he has developed an interest in digital marketing, recognising that producing content is only one part of reaching audiences.

He believes creative professionals must also understand how to promote their work and connect with viewers through social media and other online platforms.

The combination of filmmaking and marketing skills places Kabonge among young Ugandans exploring opportunities in an industry increasingly influenced by digital content.

As musicians, businesses and social media personalities seek to strengthen their online presence, video production has become an important part of promoting brands and communicating with audiences.

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Behind music videos, advertisements and online campaigns are directors, camera operators, editors and other professionals whose contributions often receive less public attention than those of the performers.

For Kabonge, developing skills across several areas offers an opportunity to participate in different stages of creative projects instead of depending on a single role.

His experience in content creation and digital promotion could also provide opportunities to work on music campaigns, advertisements and other productions that require both visual storytelling and audience engagement.

However, establishing a career in Uganda's competitive creative industry requires more than technical knowledge.

Young professionals must continue improving their skills, building industry connections and adapting to changes in technology and audience preferences.

Kabonge hopes to develop his professional identity as H.E Micah while expanding his experience in video production and digital communication.

At 21, he is still building his career, but his interest in directing, cinematography, editing and marketing reflects an ambition to work across different areas of Uganda's creative industry.