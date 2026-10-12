Ugandan filmmaker H.E Micah, born Brandon Kabonge, has founded Ability Charitable Ministry to promote disability inclusion and support children with disabilities while pursuing his career in video production and digital marketing.

Ugandan filmmaker H.E Micah, born Brandon Kabonge, has founded Ability Charitable Ministry to promote disability inclusion and support children with disabilities while pursuing his career in video production and digital marketing.

Beyond music videos: H.E Micah starts charity to support children with disabilities

Ugandan filmmaker H.E Micah, born Brandon Kabonge, has founded Ability Charitable Ministry to promote disability inclusion and support children with disabilities while pursuing his career in video production and digital marketing.

Ugandan video director H.E Micah, whose real name is Brandon Kabonge, is the founder of Ability Charitable Ministry, an organisation focused on supporting children with disabilities.

The 21-year-old filmmaker hopes to promote access to education, healthcare, social inclusion and equal opportunities for children with disabilities in Uganda.

Brandon Kabonge has worked on music projects involving Pawaboy AB, Acidic Vokoz, Aroma and other Ugandan entertainers while developing his career in cinematography and digital marketing.

Through Ability Charitable Ministry, H.E Micah hopes to raise awareness about disability rights, fight stigma and build partnerships to support children and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ugandan video director Brandon Kabonge, popularly known as H.E Micah, is extending his ambitions beyond the entertainment industry through a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting children with disabilities.

The 21-year-old filmmaker is the founder of Ability Charitable Ministry, an initiative that seeks to improve the welfare of children with disabilities and promote their inclusion in society.

While Kabonge has been building his career through music-video production, cinematography and digital marketing, he also hopes to use his growing influence to draw attention to the challenges faced by children with disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born on November 12, 2004, at Mulago hospital in Kampala, Kabonge developed an interest in visual storytelling and later ventured into video direction, editing, colour grading and content creation.

He has worked on music projects involving Ugandan entertainers, including Pawaboy AB, Acidic Vokoz, Aroma, John King, Reign Omusoyisoyi and Kimbowa Comedian.

However, his ambitions extend beyond producing music videos and building a name in Uganda's creative industry.

Through Ability Charitable Ministry, Kabonge hopes to contribute to efforts aimed at improving the lives of children with disabilities, particularly those who face barriers to education, healthcare and social participation.

The organisation focuses on promoting dignity, inclusion and opportunities for children whose disabilities may expose them to stigma and discrimination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kabonge believes children with disabilities deserve the same opportunities as their peers and should receive the support needed to develop their abilities.

His initiative also seeks to encourage communities to recognise the potential of children with disabilities rather than judging them by their physical or developmental challenges.

In Uganda, children with disabilities can face difficulties accessing suitable education, healthcare and other essential services, particularly where families lack financial resources or specialised support.

Negative attitudes towards disability can also discourage their participation in school and community activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charitable organisations and community initiatives can help address these challenges by raising awareness, encouraging acceptance and linking families to available support services.

For Kabonge, Ability Charitable Ministry provides an opportunity to contribute to such efforts while pursuing his professional interests.

His involvement in charitable work also reflects his ambition to use creative skills for causes beyond entertainment.

As a video director and digital marketer, Kabonge has experience producing visual content and communicating with audiences through online platforms.

These skills could help the organisation raise awareness about disability inclusion, share the experiences of affected families and attract partnerships to support its activities.

However, details about the number of children currently benefiting from Ability Charitable Ministry and the resources available to the organisation have not been disclosed.

Kabonge hopes to develop the initiative through community involvement and partnerships that could strengthen its ability to support children and their families.

His charity work comes as he continues building his filmmaking career under the professional name H.E Micah.

At 21, he is seeking to balance his interests in entertainment and social responsibility, with both forming part of his long-term ambitions.

Through Ability Charitable Ministry, Kabonge hopes to contribute to a society where children with disabilities receive respect, support and opportunities to achieve their potential.