Rwenzori’s 10-litre water pack hits market 

According to the company, the 10-litre pack will retail at a recommended price of about UGX 8,000, offering consumers better value per litre while maintaining the quality standards associated with the Rwenzori brand.

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has launched a new 10-litre bulk pack under its Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water brand as the company moves to expand access to affordable and convenient drinking water across the country.

The new pack was unveiled on March 4, 2026, at the company’s Namanve facility and is positioned as a mid-range option between the smaller household packs and the larger 20-litre bottles commonly used in offices and institutions.

Emmy Hashakimana, General Manager of Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, said the product reflects the company’s response to changing consumer behaviour and purchasing habits

"We are seeing a clear shift towards bulk purchasing as consumers look for value, convenience and fewer store visits. The new Rwenzori 10L directly responds to these insights. It delivers the purity and safety our consumers trust, in a practical format that fits seamlessly into their daily routines,” Hashakimana said.

Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water has built a reputation in Uganda for providing safe and reliable bottled water.

The introduction of the 10-litre pack is expected to strengthen the brand’s presence among families, offices and shared households looking for affordable hydration options.

Mary Nassali, Commercial Excellence Director at CCBU, said the new product was developed after direct engagement with customers across the country.

“Every year, we conduct the Marketing Activation Recruitment Week, where employees from different departments go into the market to directly interact with customers. The 10L pack is a direct outcome of these conversations — a product designed around the practical hydration needs of everyday consumers,” Nassali said.

She added that the company regularly gathers insights from the market to guide product innovation and ensure that its offerings match the real needs of consumers.

