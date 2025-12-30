Advertisement
Just in: Rights activist Sarah Bireete arrested
Dr Sarah Bereete
The human rights activist went missing on Tuesday with her colleagues complaining that they did not know her whereabouts, and that her phones went off.
Police have confirmed they have in detention Dr Sarah Bereete, the founding Partner and Executive Director for Center for Constitutional Governance (CCG).
In a brief statement, the Racheal Kawala, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said Bireete would soon be arraigned in courts of law, but gave no details about the charges she faces.
“The Uganda police force would like to confirm the arrest of Sarah Bireete, director of the Center for constitutional governance. She is in police custody. She will be arraigned before court in due course,” she said.
