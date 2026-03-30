Rhythm and rivalry light up Mbarara’s Neon Rave night

Under streaks of neon light, bodies moved with precision and urgency.

Under streaks of neon light, bodies moved with precision and urgency.

Before the headlining acts took over, groups from across the region stepped forward, not just to perform, but to prove.

There are nights when music leads, and others where movement tells the story.

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On Saturday, March 28, at Mugaba Palace, it was dance that first claimed the spotlight.

The Tusker Lite Neon Rave, converging with the Explore Ankole concert, unfolded as a high-energy showcase of rhythm and rivalry, with the dance competition emerging as the night’s early heartbeat.

Before the headlining acts took over, groups from across the region stepped forward, not just to perform, but to prove.

Under streaks of neon light, bodies moved with precision and urgency. Each group arrived with its own language, choreography that blended street influence with performance discipline.

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The crowd responded instinctively, tightening around the stage, erupting in cheers, whistles, and chants that turned the contest into something larger than competition.

Among the standout crews was The Family from Kasese, whose journey to Mbarara echoed the event’s regional pull. Their routine, defined by synchronisation and bold transitions, drew admiration and set the tone for what quickly became a fiercely contested showcase.

But it was TYG Group that ultimately seized the moment.

With sharp coordination and an almost relentless energy, they commanded both stage and audience, delivering a performance that felt as much like a statement as it did entertainment.

Ice Breakers followed closely behind, securing second place with a routine that balanced creativity and control, while The Family settled into third, their presence lingering beyond the final score.

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The three crews qualified for the finale which will be held in Kampala later this year. The finale in Kampala will bring together crews from the entire country; the Tusker Lite Neon Raves have been going on for at least two months with competitions in Hoima, Masaka and now Mbarara already done.

More countrywide stops in Arua, Gulu, and Kampala are yet to be communicated.

In that opening stretch of the night, dance did more than entertain, it unified. Strangers leaned into one another, reacting in real time, finding common ground in rhythm and spectacle. It set a tone that would carry through the rest of the experience.

Only then did the music fully take over.

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As the competition gave way to performances, the transition felt seamless, less like a shift and more like an expansion. DJ Mercy Pro picked up the tempo, threading Afrobeat, dancehall, and Ugandan hits into a continuous sonic wave that kept the energy intact.

When Pastor Wilson Bugembe stepped onto the stage, the atmosphere recalibrated without losing its intensity. His set turned the neon-lit venue into a chorus, the crowd singing along in unison, voices rising above the beat. It was a different kind of movement now, less about choreography and more about connection.

Then came T Paul, whose appearance grounded the night in local pride. The response was immediate, cheers rising as he delivered a set that pulled the audience back into high-energy celebration.

Pastor Herbert Twina and other performers followed, each adding a distinct layer to the night’s evolving rhythm.

What could have been a fragmented programme instead held together, gospel and secular, competition and concert, all coexisting within the same space.

The fusion of the Explore Ankole concert and the Neon Rave proved intentional, stretching across audiences and tastes without losing coherence.

For Tusker Lite, the night was also about recognising the talent that defined it.

“What we witnessed in Mbarara was an incredible display of raw and refined talent,” said Sandra Againe, the Tusker Lite Brand Manager.

“The dance crews showed up with an intensity and creativity that pushed the competition to new heights. For us, promoting dance across the country is intentional, because dance is at the heart of youth culture. The Tusker Lite Neon Raves are about giving that talent a stage, celebrating it, and connecting it to a wider audience.”

As the night deepened, the neon lights intensified, bouncing off a crowd that refused to slow down. Conversations dissolved into dance, performances blurred into shared moments, and the energy carried long past the final set.

In the end, what unfolded at Mugaba Palace was more than a party.