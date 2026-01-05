Relief as government rules out internet shutdown

Speaking amid growing public anxiety, Zawedde said the government has neither ordered nor announced any decision to switch off the internet during the election period.

The government through the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has dismissed reports about a planned internet showdown during the general election which are just over a week away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary described the claims during a press briefing as ‘false and misleading,’ calling on the public to ignore them

Speaking amid growing public anxiety, Zawedde said the government has neither ordered nor announced any decision to switch off the internet during the election period.

She strongly criticised what she described as persistent misinformation circulating on digital platforms, warning that such claims were misleading and potentially dangerous at a sensitive national moment.

As Uganda approaches the election period, public engagement has intensified, which is expected in any democratic environment.Alongside this increased participation, however, we have also seen a rise in misinformation, particularly on digital platforms

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added that rumours about an impending shutdown were false and risked undermining public confidence and heightening unnecessary tension.

ICT ministry, UCC prepare media for elections

Zawedde reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to promoting access to information, digital inclusion and responsible use of ICTs, noting that the role of technology becomes even more critical during elections. She said the Ministry of ICT has been working closely with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to prepare the media sector for the electoral period.

But let me state this clearly; the government has not announced or directed or implemented any decision to shut down the internet during the election period. Claims suggesting otherwise are false and misleading

According to Zawedde, the ministry and UCC have engaged broadcasters and media stakeholders nationwide through radios, television, digital platforms and direct meetings to reinforce professionalism, ethical conduct and accountability in election coverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warning on live broadcasts and Starlink rumours

While ruling out an internet shutdown, Zawedde issued a stern warning against the live broadcasting or online streaming of riots, unlawful processions or violent incidents, saying such content can escalate fear and panic among the public.

Media platforms must not be abused to incite violence, spread falsehoods or undermine the credibility of the electoral process. Broadcasters and online media are reminded that live broadcasting or streaming of riots… is prohibited as it can escalate tension

Recent rumours about a shutdown were fuelled by the Uganda Revenue Authority’s move to block the importation of Starlink internet devices, which are considered harder to restrict.

URA directed importers to seek clearance from the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Advertisement

Advertisement