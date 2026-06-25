Relief as Canada eases deportation rules for Ugandans

Canada will allow some Ugandans facing removal from the country to apply immediately for protected person status

Canada will allow some Ugandans facing removal from the country to apply immediately for protected person status

The Canadian government said the exemption was introduced in response to "current political and social conditions in Uganda.

Canada has announced new immigration measures that will allow some Ugandans facing removal from the country to apply immediately for protected person status, citing the current political and social situation in Uganda.

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The measures, announced by the federal government on June 19, 2026, apply to Ugandan nationals and former residents of Uganda who received a final negative decision between June 20, 2025, and June 19, 2026, on an asylum claim, a pre-removal risk assessment (PRRA) application or a Federal Court decision.

Under the new policy, eligible applicants are exempt from the usual 12-month waiting period before they can submit another PRRA application. This means they can seek protection immediately if they meet the remaining eligibility requirements.

A PRRA is Canada's final protection mechanism for people facing deportation. It assesses whether an individual would face persecution, torture, a risk to life or cruel and unusual treatment if returned to their home country.

Applicants who succeed are granted protected person status, allowing them to remain in Canada indefinitely. They can also apply for permanent residence under the Convention Refugees and Persons in Need of Protection class.

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Those whose applications are unsuccessful must leave Canada. In most cases, they cannot stop the enforcement of a removal order.

The Canadian government said the exemption was introduced in response to "current political and social conditions in Uganda."

It clarified that the decision is unrelated to any quarantine or public health measures introduced during Uganda's Ebola outbreak.