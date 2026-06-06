Recent Makerere graduate killed as attackers set home ablaze

A recent Makerere University graduate was hacked to death and his house burnt in Nansana, with police investigating a suspected robbery motive.

A recent Makerere University graduate has been hacked to death and his house set ablaze in Nansana Municipality in what authorities suspect could have been a robbery attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danis Bukenya, 30, was killed inside his home in Nansana West IA before unknown assailants reportedly set the house on fire. Residents discovered the incident after noticing smoke coming from the property during the night.

Neighbours rushed to the scene and entered the house in an attempt to save him. However, they found him lying inside with severe head injuries.

"We saw smoke coming from the house and rushed to help. When we entered, we found him lying down with deep cuts on his head. We dragged him outside, but he was already dead," one resident said.

Bukenya had recently completed his studies at Makerere University and was searching for employment. His parents, Jackson Musisi Yiga and Lydia Namutebi, had established businesses for him to help him earn an income as he looked for work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to local leaders, he operated two retail shops and also provided mobile money services in the area.

Franka Ssendyowa, the local defence secretary for Nansana West Ward, described Bukenya as a disciplined young man with no known disputes.

"He was a disciplined young man who had no known conflicts with anyone. He operated two shops and also offered mobile money services. We suspect the attackers could have been targeting money," Ssendyowa said.

Residents and local leaders said they were unaware of any personal disagreements that could have led to the attack.

Bukenya's parents said they had invested in his future after he completed university.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We invested in a business for him after he completed his studies so that he could remain productive while looking for employment. We never imagined that his life would end this way," they said.

The killing has shaken the community, where many residents knew him as a hardworking and peaceful young man.

Fred Ndagga, chairperson of Nansana West IA, condemned the attack and urged residents to improve security around their homes and businesses.

"This is a cruel and senseless act. We have lost a peaceful and hardworking young man. We urge residents to strengthen security around their homes and businesses, especially at night," Ndagga said.

LC II chairperson George Mukibi also called on residents to cooperate with security agencies and report suspicious individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police deployed a sniffer dog to assist with investigations. However, officers believe the large crowd that gathered at the scene may have interfered with some evidence.

Bukenya's body was taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said investigations were ongoing.

"We are actively investigating this murder and searching for those responsible. Anyone with information that may help us identify or arrest the suspects should report to the nearest police station," Owoyesigyire said.