Polling Day: EC outlines 7 key guidelines

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 15:42 - 08 January 2026
On polling day, go to the polling station where you are registered as a voter
Uganda will hold its 2026 general elections from Thursday, January 15, when voters elect the President and Members of Parliament, to February 6, when regional conferences will choose regional youth representatives to Parliament.
  • On polling day, go to the polling station where you are registered as a voter.

  • Present your National ID or your Voter Location Slip. If you do not have either, the Presiding Officer will help confirm your details on the National Voters Register.

  • Your identity will be verified using the Biometric Voter Verification machine, by scanning your fingerprints or your face;

  • After verification, the Presiding Officer will scan the ballot papers and issue them to you;

  • Go to the voting basin and mark the candidate of your choice, for each elective position, using either a tick or your thumbprint.

  • Fold the ballot paper as directed and insert it into the ballot box for the respective elective position.

  • The Polling Assistant will mark your finger to show that you have voted;

Remember that polling stations open at 7a.m. and close at 4p.m.

According to EC, elections for the President and Members of Parliament will take place on January 15, 2026, marking the start of a three-week electoral period that will cover both national and local government positions.

The schedule shows that elections for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and Special Interest Group councillors at the sub-county level will follow on January 19, 2026, while the District Chairperson and Lord Mayor elections are set for January 22, 2026.

The process will conclude with Regional Youth Representative elections on February 6, 2026.

