Polling Day: EC outlines 7 key guidelines

On polling day, go to the polling station where you are registered as a voter

On polling day, go to the polling station where you are registered as a voter

Uganda will hold its 2026 general elections from Thursday, January 15, when voters elect the President and Members of Parliament, to February 6, when regional conferences will choose regional youth representatives to Parliament.

Uganda is set for the 2026 general elections, which will run from Thursday, January 15 when the President and Members of Parliament will be elected, to February 6 when regional conferences for the election of regional youth representatives to parliament will be held.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On polling day, go to the polling station where you are registered as a voter.

Present your National ID or your Voter Location Slip. If you do not have either, the Presiding Officer will help confirm your details on the National Voters Register.

Your identity will be verified using the Biometric Voter Verification machine, by scanning your fingerprints or your face;

After verification, the Presiding Officer will scan the ballot papers and issue them to you;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Go to the voting basin and mark the candidate of your choice, for each elective position, using either a tick or your thumbprint.

Fold the ballot paper as directed and insert it into the ballot box for the respective elective position.

The Polling Assistant will mark your finger to show that you have voted;

Remember that polling stations open at 7a.m. and close at 4p.m.

According to EC, elections for the President and Members of Parliament will take place on January 15, 2026, marking the start of a three-week electoral period that will cover both national and local government positions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE: In line with Article 61(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the Electoral Commission appointed the dates below for the elections of President; Members of Parliament and Local Government Councils (City/District; Municipality/City Division; and Sub… pic.twitter.com/08GBag5xKZ — The Electoral Commission - Uganda (@UgandaEC) November 3, 2025

The schedule shows that elections for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and Special Interest Group councillors at the sub-county level will follow on January 19, 2026, while the District Chairperson and Lord Mayor elections are set for January 22, 2026.