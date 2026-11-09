Police speak out on Mzee Magala house fire

Police in Luwero District have launched an investigation into a early-morning fire that destroyed the home of social media commentator Magala Balikyewunya while his family was inside.

Police have launched investigations into a fire that destroyed the home of outspoken social media commentator Magala Balikyewunya in Luwero District while members of his family were inside.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the incident occurred in the early hours of November 8, 2026 with claims that unknown individuals deliberately set the house ablaze.

Rusoke said police received reports of the incident and responded to the scene at about 3am.

He said officers managed to extinguish the fire and rescue some household property, although the flames caused extensive damage.

Magala, who has gained prominence through his appearances on podcasts discussing culture, traditions, history and religion, was not at home when the fire broke out.

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Rusoke explained that authorities had remanded the commentator to prison on November 5, 2026, over separate charges.

Magala Balikyewunya

He also dismissed claims circulating among members of the public that Magala was being held in police custody when his house caught fire.

"Mr Magala was not at home at the time because on 5th November he had been remanded on different charges. He was not in police custody as some people claimed. He was in prison," Rusoke clarified.

The police spokesperson did not disclose the charges against Magala or identify the prison where authorities were holding him.

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He revealed however that Magala is expected back at the Luwero court for sentencing on 12th November.

"Investigations are ongoing. The fact that the family believes there was a hand behind this arson, we are looking into this to see if we can find the suspects," Rusoke said.

Rusoke also acknowledged concerns surrounding the destruction of Magala's home.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and allow investigators to establish what happened.