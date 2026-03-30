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Photos: Bridges & Beats concert celebrates Francophonie month in Kampala

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 11:10 - 30 March 2026
Bridges & Beats Concert
Organised by Talent Africa Group in collaboration with Alliance Française Kampala, the event was designed to celebrate the French language and Francophone cultures while facilitating cultural exchange with Uganda’s creative sector. 
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The Bridges & Beats Concert took place at Kingdom Kampala as part of the global Francophonie Month celebrations, bringing together music, culture, and international collaboration in an evening of diverse artistic performances.

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Bridges & Beats Concert

Organised by Talent Africa Group in collaboration with Alliance Française Kampala, the event was designed to celebrate the French language and Francophone cultures while facilitating cultural exchange with Uganda’s creative sector. 

The concert was held under this year’s Francophonie theme, "Activating your Francophonie."

Bridges & Beats Concert
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The program featured a range of performances spanning different musical genres and cultural traditions. DJ Rocky and DJ Lavet opened with high-energy sets, while the Impundu Cultural Group and the Royal Drums, a UNESCO Heritage ensemble, presented traditional performances highlighting African heritage.

Bridges & Beats Concert

Other performers included Doch Dodava, Blac Queen, and a fusion set from Ssewa Ssewa and Prof Joewi, which combined contemporary and traditional styles. Vocalists Aliddeki Brian and Tracy Melon also performed, with Elijah Kitaka closing the event.

Cecilia Ovonj, Cultural Project Manager at Alliance Française Kampala, commented on the role of cultural exchange in the event.

Blac Queen
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"The energy at Bridges & Beats perfectly illustrated the spirit of this year’s Francophonie celebrations," Ovonj said.

"It was inspiring to see music serve as a universal connector, bringing together diverse communities through a shared appreciation for rhythm, artistry, and culture."

Bridges & Beats Concert

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, noted the organization's focus on cultural connections.

"At Talent Africa Group, we are committed to creating experiences that go beyond entertainment to truly connect cultures and communities," Allibhai said.

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Elijah Kitaka

"Bridges & Beats reflects our vision of elevating African talent while fostering meaningful international collaborations. The energy we witnessed affirms the growing appetite for culturally diverse experiences in Uganda and across the region."

Bridges & Beats Concert

The concert attracted a mix of music enthusiasts, cultural advocates, media representatives, and influencers. Sponsors and partners for the event included Alliance Française Kampala, TotalEnergies, the Embassy of France in Uganda, Kingdom Kampala, Capital FM, SafeBoda, and Ruperalia Group.

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