Over 20,000 Ugandans in South Africa stall visa-free talks

More than 20,000 Ugandans living illegally in South Africa have delayed talks on a visa-free travel deal, officials say.

Efforts to secure visa-free travel between Uganda and South Africa for holders of ordinary passports have slowed down due to a growing number of Ugandans living there illegally, immigration officials have said.

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According to the Directorate of Immigration, more than 20,000 Ugandans are believed to be in South Africa without legal status. Officials say this has made it difficult to conclude ongoing negotiations for a visa exemption agreement. Daily Monitor reported that authorities view the situation as a major concern in finalising the deal.

Immigration spokesperson Simon Mundeyi was quoted by Daily Monitor saying that discussions with South Africa are nearly complete but the issue of undocumented Ugandans remains a key obstacle. He said the government cannot move forward easily while such a large number of citizens remain unaccounted for in another country.

Officials say many of these Ugandans travelled by road through Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe before entering South Africa without visas. This has made tracking their movement difficult.

Despite the delay, Ugandans holding diplomatic and official passports are already allowed to travel to South Africa without visas. The same applies to destinations such as the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus, although some cases may still require prior clearance.

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Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vincent Bagire said talks are still ongoing and close to completion, but added that challenges remain. He noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs plays a key role in monitoring Ugandans travelling abroad and ensuring proper documentation.

Meanwhile, regional travel within the East African Community remains easier. Ugandans can travel to Kenya and Rwanda using only national identity cards under existing agreements.