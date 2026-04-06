Odonga Otto: Why MPs who lost elections are likely to die

Odonga Otto recently lost the Aruu County MP race in Pader District.

Former Aruu County MP Samuel Odonga Otto has called for government support for defeated politicians, warning that many suffer frustration, isolation and mental strain after losing elections.

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Speaking to NBS TV sometime back, Otto said the experience of losing is difficult and often overlooked. He warned that some politicians struggle to cope with the pressure that follows defeat.

“It’s not a nice experience and many members have died. Like in this first year, between now and April next year, so many MPs will die out of frustration,” Otto said in a video clip making rounds on social media though it’s not clear when it was recorded.

He added that public expectations and loss of status worsen the situation. Otto said politicians lose privacy and must constantly meet public demands.

“For me, I don’t have a private life. Wherever you go, you have to prepare for four, five, six selfies. So I cannot even go and eat kikomando in… downtown… like Shauri Yao Market. You have to go to high-end places. That is proportional to your political status in society,” he said.

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Otto urged government to introduce counselling and psychiatric support for candidates who lose elections. He said many are abandoned immediately after results are announced.

“There should be even counselling services, even psychiatric services. Because the pain at the time you have declared that you have lost the election, you will even find that all those around you have disappeared,” he said.