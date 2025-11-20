Nyege Nyege kicks off amid heightened security, expanded tourism offerings

The four-day music and culture spectacle will run through to Sunday, 23rd November, promising thousands of attendees an elevated experience

The 10th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival kicks off today, Thursday at Adrift Uganda, on Kalagala Falls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The four-day music and culture spectacle will run through to Sunday, 23rd November, promising thousands of attendees an elevated experience.

Speaking at a press conference and site visit at the new venue, Aly Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, confirmed that following weeks of meticulous preparation on the ground, all operational departments are fully aligned to deliver a safe and seamless festival.

Aly Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group,

Alibhai stressed that security remains the paramount concern, confirming that all national security agencies are working collaboratively with the festival management to guarantee the safety of all revellers throughout the duration of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 10th-anniversary edition has been deliberately curated to offer a multi-layered experience, moving beyond just music to become a vibrant celebration of culture and community.

Nyege Nyege 2025 preparations

Alibhai said attendees can look forward to uniquely themed stages, world-class sound and lighting systems, numerous art installations, and cultural showcases.

The site will also introduce several new dedicated spaces: the UGX Village, serving as a cultural and fashion marketplace, and The Hive, a crucial networking hub hosting music conferences, podcasts, keynote sessions, and industry conversations for international delegates and executives.

Pretty Nicole at Nyege Nyege

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival is embracing its stunning natural location by pivoting towards adventure tourism. In partnership with Adrift Uganda and the Lemara Group, revellers will have the opportunity to book on-site experiences, including white-water rafting, bungee jumping (offered at a discounted rate of UGX 200,000 during the festival), quad biking, and river cruises.

Adrift Uganda’s Peter Mubeezi confirmed the venue’s vast capacity to accommodate both the extensive festival infrastructure and these adventure activities simultaneously.

Nyege Nyege 2025 preparations

The festival will still feature resident fan favourites, such as the Uganda Waragi Tent and the Hakuna Kulala stage, but introduces the new Sunrise Stage positioned by the water near

Kalagala Falls, which will operate strictly between 6 am and 6 pm for safety protocols. Long-term partner Uganda Waragi is marking its 60th milestone alongside Nyege Nyege’s decade celebration, with all its spirit variants available across the grounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nyege Nyege 2025 preparations

In terms of logistics, organisers have advised revellers travelling from Kampala to utilise the Gayaza–Kayunga route all the way to Kangulumira town, citing it as the most efficient path. Ticket verification will take place at the Kangulumira Town Council offices, from where a complimentary shuttle service will transport attendees directly to Adrift Uganda.

Nyege Nyege 2025 preparations