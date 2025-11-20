Museveni, Ref Shamira Nabadda honored at CAF Awards 2025 in Morocco

President Yoweri Museveni was jointly honoured with the prestigious CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award

Prominent Ugandan figures took the spotlight at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2025, held in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday, November 19.

President Yoweri Museveni was jointly honoured with the prestigious CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award, along with his regional counterparts.

President William Ruto of Kenya and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, were also honored for their collaborative success in hosting the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The accolade celebrated their joint efforts in ensuring a smoothly organised tournament, significant infrastructure upgrades, and exemplary regional cooperation, which CAF hailed as setting a new benchmark for continental events.

Meanwhile, Ugandan international referee Shamirah Nabbadda received the Female Referee of the Year accolade

Nabbadda is internationally recognised as a top-tier Ugandan FIFA-accredited referee—known for officiating major continental matches, including the Women's Africa Cup of Nations

A Tripartite Recognition for East African Unity

The CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award acknowledged the vision of the three East African leaders.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe praised their “visionary support that elevated East Africa’s football profile globally.” He noted that the successful tripartite staging of CHAN 2024 proved the region’s capability, paving the way for the eagerly anticipated co-hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Kenya’s Ambassador to Morocco, Jessica Muthoni Gakinya, accepted the award on behalf of President Ruto.

The night belonged to Moroccan football, which secured multiple top honours.

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi clinched the coveted African Player of the Year award. Hakimi’s impressive season saw him lift five trophies, including PSG’s historic first Champions League title, and captain the Atlas Lions. He overcame strong competition from Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen.

Morocco’s success continued with Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou being named Goalkeeper of the Year, while Watford FC's Othmane Maamma was awarded Young Player of the Year, confirming the nation’s abundant talent pool.