Advertisement

VIDEO: Gravity Omutujju falls off speakers during campaign performance

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 15:15 - 19 November 2025
A collage of Gravity Omutujju and a screengrab from the fall. Credit: Mbu.
Singer Gravity Omutujju fell off a stack of speakers while performing at an NRM campaign event in Kaliro.
Advertisement

Singer Gravity Omutujju fell off a stack of speakers while performing at an NRM campaign event in Kaliro.

Advertisement

A video he shared on TikTok shows him losing balance after trying to head a bottle that someone threw at him during his performance.

@gravityomutujju

Today wasn’t a good day for me 😜 at work 🫣🤣😜

♬ original sound - Gravity omutujju

He fell to the ground but quickly climbed back onto the speakers with help from a colleague. He continued performing and appeared unharmed.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens urged him to be more careful, warning that such stunts could lead to serious injury.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Minister calls on Ugandans abroad to return home to vote Museveni
News
19.11.2025
Minister calls on Ugandans abroad to return home to vote Museveni
Family recounts Iyamulemye’s battle with prostate cancer, gov’t called to acquire PET scan
News
19.11.2025
Family recounts Iyamulemye’s battle with prostate cancer, gov’t called to acquire PET scan
VIDEO: Gravity Omutujju falls off speakers during campaign performance
Entertainment
19.11.2025
VIDEO: Gravity Omutujju falls off speakers during campaign performance
Lil Pazo welcomes baby girl
Lifestyle
19.11.2025
Lil Pazo welcomes baby girl
Nyege Nyege VIP access details revealed
Lifestyle
19.11.2025
Nyege Nyege VIP access details revealed
Singer Alien Skin shot at in Makindye 
Entertainment
19.11.2025
Singer Alien Skin shot at in Makindye 