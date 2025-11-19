Advertisement
VIDEO: Gravity Omutujju falls off speakers during campaign performance
A collage of Gravity Omutujju and a screengrab from the fall. Credit: Mbu.
Singer Gravity Omutujju fell off a stack of speakers while performing at an NRM campaign event in Kaliro.
A video he shared on TikTok shows him losing balance after trying to head a bottle that someone threw at him during his performance.
@gravityomutujju
Today wasn’t a good day for me 😜 at work 🫣🤣😜♬ original sound - Gravity omutujju
He fell to the ground but quickly climbed back onto the speakers with help from a colleague. He continued performing and appeared unharmed.
The clip has sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens urged him to be more careful, warning that such stunts could lead to serious injury.
