A collage of Gravity Omutujju and a screengrab from the fall. Credit: Mbu.

VIDEO: Gravity Omutujju falls off speakers during campaign performance

Singer Gravity Omutujju fell off a stack of speakers while performing at an NRM campaign event in Kaliro.

A video he shared on TikTok shows him losing balance after trying to head a bottle that someone threw at him during his performance.

He fell to the ground but quickly climbed back onto the speakers with help from a colleague. He continued performing and appeared unharmed.